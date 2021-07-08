No Doubt, This Is Awkward! Gwen Stefani's Former Bandmates Reportedly Not Invited To Wedding To Blake Shelton

It's her life! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were very selective when it came to choosing who was lucky enough to witness the couple exchange vows on Saturday, July 3. According to a new report, Stefani left her former No Doubt bandmates — Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal (who the 51-year-old dated for seven years) and Adrian Young — off of the guest list. “I’ve had it exclusively confirmed that Gwen Stefani did not invite any of her No Doubt band members to her wedding to Blake Shelton in Oklahoma,” Perez Hilton revealed in a YouTube video posted on Thursday, July 8. “And it was not a small wedding, there was a lot of people there.”