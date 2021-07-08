Is Trans Telehealth the Future—or Just a Cash Grab?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. By August, Felicity Giles knew it was time. Her happiness was long overdue. The 36-year-old trucker changed her name, adopted the middle name Saoirse—freedom in Gaelic—and started looking into transitioning medically. “It was an attempt to break from who I was and who I grew up as,” she told me on the drive to her trucking company’s office. At the start of 2021, she spent weeks calling Planned Parenthoods in Fort Worth, Texas, where she and her spouse live. But the pandemic meant waitlists were backlogged for months, forcing Felicity to wait at least until March for a consultation and likely longer to begin taking estrogen. She “called them every day” and still couldn’t get on the waitlist.