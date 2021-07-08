Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Is Trans Telehealth the Future—or Just a Cash Grab?

By Lil Kalish
Mother Jones
 13 days ago

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. By August, Felicity Giles knew it was time. Her happiness was long overdue. The 36-year-old trucker changed her name, adopted the middle name Saoirse—freedom in Gaelic—and started looking into transitioning medically. “It was an attempt to break from who I was and who I grew up as,” she told me on the drive to her trucking company’s office. At the start of 2021, she spent weeks calling Planned Parenthoods in Fort Worth, Texas, where she and her spouse live. But the pandemic meant waitlists were backlogged for months, forcing Felicity to wait at least until March for a consultation and likely longer to begin taking estrogen. She “called them every day” and still couldn’t get on the waitlist.

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Trans Women#Trans Men#Health Systems#Trans Man#The Mother Jones Daily#Hrt#Trans Telehealth#Amazon#Apple#Craft Ventures#Elon Musk#Bessemer Venture Partners#Pinterest#Linkedin#Adobe#Sti#Plume
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
Related
Public Healthhivplusmag.com

A Health Center for Trans People, by Trans People

As politicians across the country introduced and passed bills attacking transgender people — restricting their right to use public restrooms and their ability to play school sports, or establishing limits on what health care services trans youth can obtain — a small but revolutionary thing happened. The nation’s first independent comprehensive trans health care center opened, expanding access to gender-affirming care, including hormones, mental health services, primary and pediatric care, and HIV treatment.
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

White Men’s Grip on U.S. Health Care May Be Slipping

Last Updated: July 20, 2021. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. medical field is less dominated by white men than it used to be, but there are still few Black and Hispanic doctors, dentists and pharmacists, a new study finds. The study, which looked at trends over...
HealthForbes

Doctors And Human Resources Investing In Telehealth

Eran Orr is the Founder of XRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications. When Covid-19 hit the United States, telehealth became front and center as a method to treat patients remotely, providing care to patients while keeping them and the doctors safe. According to a McKinsey & Company article, telehealth rose 46% in 2020 compared to 2019 when only 11% of U.S. patients used the remote service. The article also notes that since telehealth adoption rates of both patients and doctors are increasing rapidly and telehealth is becoming popular for more than just urgent care, there is $250 billion of health care revenue that could "potentially be virtualized."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing

There are plenty of benefits to being fully vaccinated in the U.S.—beyond being protected from COVID, that is. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to ditch their masks, gather in large crowds, and forgo social distancing. Those who haven't gotten the shot, on the other hand, may find themselves facing more restrictions, like having to quarantine when visiting Hawaii and being banned completely from several popular travel destinations. Now, unvaccinated people might be facing another complication in their vacation plans.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”. The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy