Tamale Guy Strikes Deal to Move to Randolph Restaurant Row
After months of uncertainty, Claudio Velez — Chicago’s roving vendor known to many simply as “the Tamale Guy” — has found a new home. Velez, who bounced around from bar to bar selling tamales prepared by his sisters in his home kitchen, now has a properly licensed facility where he can cook without the fear of fines from the city. He’s taking over the kitchen at Lone Wolf, a West Loop bar along Randolph’s restaurant row.chicago.eater.com
