Tamale Guy Strikes Deal to Move to Randolph Restaurant Row

After the crappy year we've had, get ready to rejoice—because the ONLY Portland event that matters is BACK: The Portland Mercury's BURGER WEEK! (Oh thank god, FINALLY!) From Monday, August 16 through Sunday, August 22, and at 38 of Portland's finest restaurants, you'll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for Burger Week, brought to you by the Mercury and New Seasons Market! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $6!