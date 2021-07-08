Video Shows Cops Pointing Guns, Smirking at Rapper Shooting Music Video

A Toronto rapper says police pulled up to him and his family members on the street with their guns drawn hours after he had finished shooting a music video. Twy Korchinski Beals, 27, whose sister Regis Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death after an interaction with Toronto police in May 2020, said he was shooting a video for his song Scotian Boyz 4 Life on Wednesday in downtown Toronto. A couple hours after they’d finished shooting, Korchinski Beals said three police officers showed up in at least two different cruisers. He said he was standing on the street when two of the officers approached his cousin, who was in a car, and told him to “get the fuck out of the car.”