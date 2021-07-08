Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Video Shows Cops Pointing Guns, Smirking at Rapper Shooting Music Video

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 13 days ago

A Toronto rapper says police pulled up to him and his family members on the street with their guns drawn hours after he had finished shooting a music video. Twy Korchinski Beals, 27, whose sister Regis Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death after an interaction with Toronto police in May 2020, said he was shooting a video for his song Scotian Boyz 4 Life on Wednesday in downtown Toronto. A couple hours after they’d finished shooting, Korchinski Beals said three police officers showed up in at least two different cruisers. He said he was standing on the street when two of the officers approached his cousin, who was in a car, and told him to “get the fuck out of the car.”

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Music Video#Black People#Rapper#World News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Three teen rappers arrested in the North Side for using guns in music video

Three teenage Pittsburgh rappers were arrested after they used real guns for their music video, leading police to find dozens of stamp bags of heroin, according to police. Quavon McLaughlin, 19, and 18-year-olds Demitrius D. Reynolds and Robert Jamison were arrested by Pittsburgh police when officers spotted them using real guns while shooting a music video with two cameramen at Allegheny Commons Housing Community in the North Side, according to a criminal complaint.
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: New Video Shows Gunman Wanted In Queens Triple Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a triple shooting that happened last week in Queens. A man can be seen raising a gun and firing multiple rounds. (Credit: NYPD) It happened around 2 a.m. last Wednesday on 144th Street near Jamaica Avenue. All three victims are expected to survive. Police said the shooter and another suspect took off in an white SUV. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MusicNME

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shooting music video together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted shooting a new music video in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer. Appearing together...
MusicHipHopDX.com

4-Year-Old Rapper Inspired To Do Anti-Gun Violence Song Over Mo3 Beat

Four-year-old rapper KashMania — real name Kash Coullier — is looking to spark change with an anti-gun violence song covering Mo3’s “Outside (Better Days).” The youngster from Little Rock, Arkansas reworks the track with his own lyrics about experiencing gun violence and the effect it has on him and other kids in the community.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Kodak Black Drops ‘Senseless’ Music Video

Kodak Black is back again with the release of his new music video, “Senseless.”. Kodak has been making up for lost time with his latest musical efforts ever since he was released in January. He dropped Haitian Boy Kodak followed up by the surprise project, Happy Birthday Kodak, on his...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Video shows would-be LA robbery victim shoot his assailants

A would-be Los Angeles robbery victim turned the tables — and a gun — on his assailants, shooting the two bumbling thieves and sending them scrambling for their lives, new surveillance video released by the LAPD shows. The scene unfolded shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the Fairfax neighborhood when...
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Affiliate Gunplay Puts Cocaine Abuse Aftermath On Instagram

Whenever Gunplay makes the news, it’s typically not for anything good. In March, the Maybach Music Group affiliate was forced to address a viral video in which he appears to degrade an Asian fan. In the clip, the 41-year-old rapper hurls a slew of racial slurs while blaming the unidentified person for the coronavirus.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil' Kim's BF Mr. Papers Warns 50 Cent After He Clowns Her Looks

Mr. Papers has always been pretty protective over Lil' Kim, the mother of his daughter. The two have had a rocky relationship for years but they seem to be close again, perhaps even trying for Baby No. 2 in the near future. On Wednesday, Mr. Papers defended the love of his life from troll comments made by 50 Cent on his public Instagram page, clowning Kim's look during a recent performance.
Orlando, FLthesource.com

9lokknine And Hotboii Among 30+ People Caught In Orlando R.I.C.O. Sweep

According to local news affiliate ClickOrlando out of Florida, rapper 9lokknine and Interscope singer Hotboii were among almost three dozen people hit with racketeering and/or drug trafficking charges in Orlando today (July 2). The Orange County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference to explain the success of the Metropolitan Bureau...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Drops Nearly $200K On A Whip - Only To Diss It

Soulja Boy claims to be the first rapper to do a lot of things, and he could possibly be the first to purchase a luxury car worth upwards of $200,000 just to diss it. Big Draco took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 29) to lambaste his new toy. “I just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy