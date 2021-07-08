Cancel
England is so money, and they don't even realize it

By Sam Fels
Deadspin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could have been Sam Allardyce. While there are few England fans left bemoaning Gareth Southgate still having the job, it would be important to remember that he wouldn’t have had the job if Allardyce didn’t get caught in one of the dumber bribery scandals in recent history and cost himself the job just 67 days into it. For however long, Three Lions fans could have been treated to England booting the ball up to whatever shaved ape Allardyce installed at forward (and was the only player in the opposing half), while Wayne Rooney still toddled around midfield, before Allardyce spent the postgame interviews decrying how much the other team cost out of reflex. That’s the team England could have built, which honestly wouldn’t have looked all that different from England under Sven-Goran Eriksson, having John Terry punt the ball into either corner with Michael Owen or Rooney hopelessly chasing it, but I digress.

