Just how does this latest gearing system in WoW work exactly?. The newest gearing system to come to World of Warcraft in 9.1, Shards of Domination appears to be preparing players for the return of tier sets in 9.2. While on the surface, Shards seem simple, the upgrade system and how to obtain the Shards isn’t clear within the game. In this article, we’ll go over how to obtain your Shards, where to put them, and how to upgrade them once you do.