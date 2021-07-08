Dorothy Cambron

Dorothy Lee Hartman Cambron

Dorothy Lee Hartman Cambron , long-time resident of Cedartown, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was 95 years old.



She is survived by her children Patricia Cambron and Carol Lee Ayers (Tom), both of Cedartown, Ga., Debra Van de Wal (Dale) of N. Berwick, Maine, and Lydell Berry (Randy) of Newnan, Ga., and her beloved grandchildren Aaron Maxwell, Emily Bodiford, Maddy Bodiford, Lee and Henzlee Ayers, Joseph Berry, Cambron Berry, and Jackson Berry, and great-grandchild, Bryson Ayers. The middle of 11 children, Dot was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sadie (Lee) and Andrew Hartman, her brothers James, Charlie, Ken, Nelson, and Gene Hartman, and her sisters, Elsie Grantham, Mattie Lou Todd, Josephine Vines, and Bette Jean Hollis. Her youngest brother, Ted Hartman, survives her.



Dot was born in Shelbyville, Tenn., in 1926. Graduating from Rockmart High School in 1947, Dot was the first in her family to receive a high school diploma. She earned her bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from West Georgia College and taught history in the Polk School District for 19 years. She was a tennis player and golfer and was active in Democratic Party politics throughout her life.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her kindness, quick wit, and determined spirit.



A memorial service for Ms. Cambron will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Cedartown, on Monday, July 12 at 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. James Episcopal Church or to a charity of one’s choice in Dot’s memory.



