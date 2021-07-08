Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedartown, GA

Dorothy Cambron

By Kevin The Editor
Posted by 
Polk Today
Polk Today
 15 days ago
Dorothy Lee Hartman Cambron

Dorothy Lee Hartman Cambron , long-time resident of Cedartown, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was 95 years old.

She is survived by her children Patricia Cambron and Carol Lee Ayers (Tom), both of Cedartown, Ga., Debra Van de Wal (Dale) of N. Berwick, Maine, and Lydell Berry (Randy) of Newnan, Ga., and her beloved grandchildren Aaron Maxwell, Emily Bodiford, Maddy Bodiford, Lee and Henzlee Ayers, Joseph Berry, Cambron Berry, and Jackson Berry, and great-grandchild, Bryson Ayers. The middle of 11 children, Dot was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sadie (Lee) and Andrew Hartman, her brothers James, Charlie, Ken, Nelson, and Gene Hartman, and her sisters, Elsie Grantham, Mattie Lou Todd, Josephine Vines, and Bette Jean Hollis. Her youngest brother, Ted Hartman, survives her.

Dot was born in Shelbyville, Tenn., in 1926. Graduating from Rockmart High School in 1947, Dot was the first in her family to receive a high school diploma. She earned her bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from West Georgia College and taught history in the Polk School District for 19 years. She was a tennis player and golfer and was active in Democratic Party politics throughout her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5UGT_0arIoi4U00


She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her kindness, quick wit, and determined spirit.

A memorial service for Ms. Cambron will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Cedartown, on Monday, July 12 at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. James Episcopal Church or to a charity of one’s choice in Dot’s memory.

To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.smithmillerfh.com

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Dorothy Cambron.



Comments / 0

Polk Today

Polk Today

28
Followers
95
Post
579
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
State
Maine State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cedartown, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics#Carol Lee#Rockmart High School#West Georgia College#Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy