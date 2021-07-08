Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two billionaires are putting everything on the line this month to ride their own rockets into space. It’s intended to be a flashy confidence boost for customers seeking their own short joyrides. The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Buzz Aldrin
Richard Branson
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Wally Funk
#Space Shuttle#Other Space#Space Flights#Blastoff#Ap#Blue Origin#Mercury#The Air Force#Twitter
NASA
Economy
Amazon
SpaceX
Industry
Boeing
Aerospace & Defense
Instagram
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

Jeff Bezos Launches 69,000 Feet Higher Than Richard Branson Into Space

Jeff Bezos launched 351,210 feet into space on Tuesday, eclipsing the height of Richard Branson's flight by roughly 69,000 feet. Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, is the second billionaire to make his own space trip this month. He and his fellow astronauts launched in the New Shepard, a Blue Origin rocket that had successful test launches but had never flown humans before.
Aerospace & Defensecityoflarkspur.org

A New Space Race? Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Commercial Space Flight: An Insider's View with Ron Rosano

Please join Larkspur Library as Virgin Galactic future passenger and NASA Ambassador Ron Rosano shares the compelling aspects of each venture, as Virgin Group founder Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Amazon founder Bezos’ Blue Origin begin flying people into space, with each of them flying as a passenger this month on their respective spacecraft. “We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody — and change the world for good.” – Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth’s resources into space. Mr. Rosano signed up to fly into space with Virgin Galactic in 2010, a culminating event of a life-long curiosity about the universe. This Zoom event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.
Aerospace & DefenseNY Daily News

Mental health experts call billionaire spacemen Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos ‘self-centered’ and ‘arrogant’

Their spacecrafts are reaching new heights; their egos are already out of this world. Masters of the business universe-turned-billionaire space travelers Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk have dedicated their vast resources and big brains to space exploration, which is “great,” according to seasoned rocket men including NASA chief Bill Nelson.
Schulenburg, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Local Aided in Virgin Galactic Space Flight

A Schulenburg native was standing on the ramp at Spaceport America last Sunday when Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson entered space aboard the spaceship he helped build, VSS Unity. Cameron Klesel wasn’t just there to watch, though. Klesel, 33, works for Virgin Galactic as a “space wrench,” the company’s term for its spacecraft mechanics. Klesel grew up in Schulenburg and graduated from…
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Richard Branson achieves his feat with Virgin Galactic and opens the era of space tourism

The billionaire Richard Branson It has managed to accomplish the feat that it had been preparing for months. This Sunday he landed safely in New Mexico, in the southwestern United States, after spending a few minutes at the outer space border aboard a privately built ship. He has done it aboard the ship of his own company Virgin Galactic. It is a trip that the businessman had always dreamed of and a milestone for space tourism that various companies want to start commercializing.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Herald

Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people

VAN HORN, Texas -- Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company's first flight with people on board. The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon on Tuesday will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. He'll launch from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas - the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.
Cape Girardeau, MOKFVS12

Former NASA astronaut reacts to Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos will take off into space Tuesday, July 20, for a suborbital flight. It’s the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepherd spacecraft to carry passengers. Tuesday’s blastoff to space could provide opportunities for more people in the future,...
IndustryPosted by
MarketRealist

After Branson and Bezos, When Will Elon Musk Go to Space?

Sir Richard Branson, check. Jeff Bezos, check. Elon Musk is next, right? It seems like billionaires going to space are becoming a regular occurrence these days. Like the space race during the Cold War, the mega-wealthy have been in a race to get their rockets ready to launch them into the stratosphere. But the most outspoken billionaire and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, hasn't even indicated when he’ll go to space. Does Musk plan to go to space, and if so, when?
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Richard Branson Just Flew to Space. What It Means for Virgin Galactic Stock

On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) founder Sir Richard Branson flew to space (and back). Cheers erupted around the world in response to Sir Richard's accomplishment. But in fact, perhaps the even bigger news for Virgin Galactic arrived two weeks earlier, on June 25. That was when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration awarded Virgin Galactic its "full commercial launch license" to begin conducting space tourism flights.

