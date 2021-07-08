Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Devoted Dog Dad Takes Ill Labradoodle on a Final Mountain Hike in a Wheelbarrow to Say Goodbye

By People Staff
Posted by 
People
People
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese touching pictures show a man taking his dying pet dog up their favorite mountain in a wheelbarrow for one last walk. Ten-year-old Monty enjoyed exploring hills and walked all over the country with his owner, Carlos Fresco. Fresco told SWNS that the pair has visited the Brecon Beacons — a mountain range in South Wales — many times over the years and have even summited the range's three peaks.

people.com

Comments / 1

People

People

114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walkers#Mountain#Wheelbarrow#Swns#Beacons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Hiker Finds an Unusual Pub in a Tiny Village in the Mountains

A man was hiking and saw a pub in a tiny village in the mountains. He decided to go in but what happened next left him bewildered. One day, a hiker was enjoying a time out in the evening after hiking in a nearby mountain. He saw an unusual pub sitting in the middle of a tiny village in the mountains, so he thought about going in to see what it was about.
Animalskentlive.news

Heroic teenager saves drowning dog from lake

You never know when you might need to act fast in an emergency situation. Selfless people like Connor inspire us to help when we’re needed. A teenage tourist on his holidays has become a hero after saving a dog from drowning in a lake. Connor Telfer, 17, from Dundee, was...
Petskentlive.news

Mum ditches litter tray after cat teaches himself to use toilet

This clever cat has taught himself to use the toilet just like a human - and now its owner doesn't even have a litter tray. Mum Emma-Jade Tear's kitten Mylo developed the bizarre skill three months ago. The male kitty can prop itself up on the toilet basin with its...
AnimalsBBC

Family of pigs safe after mum escapes farm

An animal lover who found an escaped pig and her piglets says she is relieved to see them safe and happy. Anna Aston was walking her dog in woodland near Ollerton in Nottinghamshire when she came across Matilda and her family. Following a campaign, the farm Matilda escaped from agreed...
PetsPosted by
Simplemost

Missing Dog Returned Home And Rang Doorbell To Be Let In

Come fireworks season, dog owners have to watch out that their hearing-sensitive canines don’t split when explosions start. Luckily when one pup ran away from home after being startled by a neighbor’s early Fourth of July firecrackers, she found her way back. Since it was the middle of the night,...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Back for seconds! Elephant who smashed through a kitchen wall to steal dinner squeezes into ANOTHER family home to eat their cat food

This is the moment an elephant who smashed through a kitchen wall to steal a bag of rice squeezed into another family's porch to eat their cat food in the middle of the night. The 40-year-old adult bull, named Plai Bunchuay, sniffed out the food and broke into the house's front porch in Hua Hin, southern Thailand, on Tuesday night.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Deer Leaves Forest to Check On Crying Baby on a Woman's Porch

Hanna Burton, a TikTok user, was recently in her backyard with her crying newborn Charlie when she got startled by a full-grown deer that came running out of the woods. It was a nice and beautiful day in Ohio, and Burton was trying to get her little boy to enjoy the outdoors, but the baby just wouldn't relax for some reason.

Comments / 1

Community Policy