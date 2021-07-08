Devoted Dog Dad Takes Ill Labradoodle on a Final Mountain Hike in a Wheelbarrow to Say Goodbye
These touching pictures show a man taking his dying pet dog up their favorite mountain in a wheelbarrow for one last walk. Ten-year-old Monty enjoyed exploring hills and walked all over the country with his owner, Carlos Fresco. Fresco told SWNS that the pair has visited the Brecon Beacons — a mountain range in South Wales — many times over the years and have even summited the range's three peaks.people.com
