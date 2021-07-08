10 Best Foodie Getaways in New England

New England has so many incredible towns for foodies that narrowing down our list to the following 10 vacation destinations was quite a challenge. And the list of contenders has only grown in the past decade. Of course, Boston has always been a food lovers’ destination, but when Bon Appétit named Portland, Maine, its 2018 Restaurant City of the Year, it was a watershed moment for the New England food scene. Finally, after years of quietly linking farms with tables, recruiting and nurturing top-tier talent, and growing a whole new generation of bakers, cheese makers, and confectioners, we were finally being recognized as a food lover’s paradise on par with San Francisco, New Orleans, and Seattle.