Business

Smart took $228 million investment with an eye toward going public

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 13 days ago
“Chrysalis is a late-stage private equity fund. … Where they invest in private companies who are probably within the next three, four or five years a candidate to go public, which I think, obviously, is in line with our ambitions,” Smart U.S. CEO Jodan Ledford said.

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
