The Try Guys Create 'Ultimate Pokemon GO Fest Training Experience'

Popular content creators, the Try Guys, have partnered with Niantic Labs and GooglePlay to curate the ultimate Pokemon GO Fest Training Guide. The guide, itself, is a series of videos uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel. It's something of a "choose your own adventure" experience where trainers can pick which of three branches they'd like to pursue to prepare for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. Trainers start at the introduction video and then are given the choice to watch the next step for either Fitness, Music, or Exploration training.