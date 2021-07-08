Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Launched A New Video Resume Feature So You Can Start Job Hunting In Under A Minute

By Lisa Belmonte
Posted by 
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VOA5_0arInDwI00

Forget typing up all of your work experience and a list of references and sending it to dozens of employers through job sites. TikTok video resumes are a thing now and you can start your job hunt in the time it takes to make a short video.

The social media platform is partnering with a bunch of companies including Chipotle, Target and Shopify, to connect users with jobs that range from entry-level to experienced positions. The new TikTok Resumes pilot program is being tested in the U.S. until July 31.

Here are the reasons why YOU should hire me! Don’t be shy, let’s get in touch. #tiktokresumes #tiktokpartner

You can search for job openings from a bunch of companies on the resume site, record and post your video resume on the app and then go back to the job posting to submit your video resume.

Making a video resume is just like making any other TikTok, but you can specifically showcase the skills and experience you have that make you a perfect candidate so employers know why they should hire you. Also, it's important to use #TikTokResumes in your caption when posting your resume.

If you want to use social media to find work, a recruiter recently spoke to Narcity and shared a bunch of tricks for job hunting on TikTok and Instagram, dropping tips on what you should do to get noticed and how to craft your online presence.

From Your Site Articles

  • TikTok Says Skinny Jeans & Side Parts Are Out According To Gen Z ... ›
  • The TikTok Voice Is A Canadian Woman & She's Suing The App For ... ›

Comments / 0

Narcity USA

Narcity USA

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Resume#Job Hunting#Chipotle#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

How to start posting videos on TikTok

Okay, this article is for those who have never posted a video on TikTok. The rest of you? Stop snickering, and go away. Are we alone? Okay, here we go. To begin, there are actually more TikTok newbies than you’d think. But the service is definitely worth exploring: TikTok is a really fun (and sometimes even educational) app. And after you’ve swiped through a bunch of videos — some great, some really funny, and some that you wish you’d never seen — you may want to try your hand at creating your own.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
defpen

TikTok Launches ‘Career Tok’ Initiative To Allow Users To Submit Video Resumes

TikTok is launching a new initiative that will allow users to connect with employers through the app. Through the “#CareerTok” pilot program, users can upload videos showing off their career skills in a creative way. Once users upload the video and use the hashtag, #TikTokResumes, companies like Target, Chipotle, Shopify, Meredith, NASCAR and the WWE can dive through the submissions to find a new generation of talent.
Behind Viral Videoswhtc.com

TikTok lets users apply for jobs with video resumes

(Reuters) – Short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday launched a pilot program that lets users upload video resumes for U.S.-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify or a creative producer at TikTok itself. Under the “TikTok Resumes” program, companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Forbes

TikTok Is Testing A New Gen-Z Friendly Résumé Video Feature: Will Gen-Xers And Baby Boomers Feel Excluded?

TikTok is evolving and expanding. While it's best known for its fun, quirky and creative short bursts of video entertainment, the platform is growing up. The social media app, predominantly used by Gen-Z and Millennials, may be branching out to a larger audience. The site already has workplace, career and job-related creative content at #CareerTok. The next step for TikTok is testing a “channel for recruitment.” This feature will allow for “short, creative videos, combined with TikTok's easy-to-use, built-in creation tools” and the ability for companies “to discover talented candidates and career opportunities.”
Behind Viral Videosimore.com

You might get your next job thanks to TikTok's new resumes

TikTok has launched a new feature that it hopes will help people find new jobs. TikTok resumes are live, but only in the United States. Jobseekers might find their next role via the most unlikely of places — TikTok. That's after the video social network announced its new resumes feature, complete with a dedicated website.
WWEPosted by
Indy100

Companies are now accepting TikTok videos as resumes

TikTok has launched a pilot program that enables users to submit video resumes via their app. Think LinkedIn - but make it Gen Z. Quite possibly, after all it’s been created in response to the explosion of employment and career content on the platform which has been dubbed as “CareerTok.”
Behind Viral Videosinsideedition.com

TikTok Wants to Help You Get a Job With Their Video Resume Platform

Social media app TikTok is branching out into a different direction from viral dance videos and making regular folks famous -- the company now wants to help you land a job. TikTok announced that they have been testing a new platform called TikTok Resumes that it hopes will become a forum for hiring, CBS News reported.
Behind Viral VideosLifehacker

How to Use 'TikTok Resumes' to Land an Entry-Level Job

TikTok wants to offer you more than simple mindless entertainment—now it also wants to help you find a job—by inviting users to submit video resumes for jobs from participating companies like Chipotle or Target. The pilot program, called “TikTok Resumes,” skews towards Gen Z job-seekers looking for entry level positions out of college. Here’s what you need to know.
Behind Viral Videosmorningbrew.com

TikTok courts marketers with two new features

Over the past few days, TikTok has rolled out two new features for marketers, as well as one 👀 report. Unfortunately, none of them makes it easier to learn The Renegade. The partnership: Vimeo is integrating its video creation tools with TikTok’s Ads Manager. According to Vimeo, small and medium sized businesses can now “produce and publish ads directly into” TikTok Ads Manager. Plus, the two created custom video templates that are optimized for TikTok.
Behind Viral Videosbluzz.org

Would You Use A TikTok Résumé To Apply For A Job?

"They would look at my content and throw the whole thing away." Earlier this month, TikTok announced the launch of its new TikTok Resumes feature. The social platform has teamed up with brands like Chipotle, Target, and Shopify so users can apply for entry-level positions on the app. Searching for...
Behind Viral VideosGossip Cop

You Can Now Apply For Jobs Using TikTok & We Have Some Thoughts

Millennials have had the wild, weird (dis)pleasure of growing up with social media. First, we blogged on Xanga. Then, we wrote code and answered surveys on Myspace. From Facebook and Tumblr to Twitter and Instagram, social media has changed a lot since the 90s. But throughout it all, we’ve mostly regarded these sites as just a space for fun. But that could all change for good, thanks to TikTok’s resumes feature.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

TikTok can ban you from using it faster with its new feature

TikTok has gained a lot of presence on phones around the world, even on televisions with ads at sporting events. Its format has dazzled many, even its rivals who have copied its format such as Instagram Reels. But its expansion to the world means more work to moderate the content that is uploaded and this already implies the introduction of automated means. For this reason TikTok will release a new AI that can quickly ban you.
Behind Viral VideosFOXBusiness

Chipotle using TikTok to start accepting resumes

Applying for work just got more social. Many restaurants across the country are looking to hire new workers to deal with the increased demand as eager customers return to the dining rooms. One chain is taking to a new social media program to help fill positions. Chipotle announced that it...
Behind Viral VideosRetail Wire

Target and Chipotle are watching TikTok video resumes to find workers

TikTok is piloting a program, “TikTok Resumes,” that lets its users apply for jobs on video. Approximately three dozen companies are taking part in the pilot, including Chipotle, Target and Shopify. TikTok users are encouraged to create video resumes that “creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences.” Candidates then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy