TikTok Launched A New Video Resume Feature So You Can Start Job Hunting In Under A Minute

Forget typing up all of your work experience and a list of references and sending it to dozens of employers through job sites. TikTok video resumes are a thing now and you can start your job hunt in the time it takes to make a short video.

The social media platform is partnering with a bunch of companies including Chipotle, Target and Shopify, to connect users with jobs that range from entry-level to experienced positions. The new TikTok Resumes pilot program is being tested in the U.S. until July 31.

Here are the reasons why YOU should hire me! Don’t be shy, let’s get in touch. #tiktokresumes #tiktokpartner

You can search for job openings from a bunch of companies on the resume site, record and post your video resume on the app and then go back to the job posting to submit your video resume.

Making a video resume is just like making any other TikTok, but you can specifically showcase the skills and experience you have that make you a perfect candidate so employers know why they should hire you. Also, it's important to use #TikTokResumes in your caption when posting your resume.

If you want to use social media to find work, a recruiter recently spoke to Narcity and shared a bunch of tricks for job hunting on TikTok and Instagram, dropping tips on what you should do to get noticed and how to craft your online presence.

