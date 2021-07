The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California is set to present “Birds in the Moon” as part of its Fall 2021 programming. The chamber opera by Mark Grey and Júlia Canosa i Serra will be making its West Coast premiere on Sept. 1 through 4. The work will be directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer and will star Maria Elena Altany as the Bird Mother and Austin Spangler as the Ringmaster. They will be accompanied by the Friction Quartet.