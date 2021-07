Of the eight position players who started for the Mets on opening day of the 2021 season, six of them spent time on the injured list during the first half of the season. A total of 22 players went on the IL before the conclusion of the first half of the season last week. The Mets dealt with a constantly rotating door of players in their rotation and lineup, yet they entered this week’s All-Star break at 47-40 with a 3.5-game lead over the Phillie for first place in the NL East.