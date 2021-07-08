Cancel
Cobb County, GA

McEachern's Webb picks East Carolina

By Michael Doti MDJ Sports Writer
Marietta Daily Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcEachern wide receiver Kaleb Webb has committed to East Carolina University. Webb, who made his decision last week, will be the first football player from McEachern to play at East Carolina. He will also be the first player from Cobb County to play there since Marietta’s Daniel Charles in 2019. For Webb, he said his relationship with the coaches and the plans they have for him both on and off the field is what helped him make his decision.

