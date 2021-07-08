Man Charged With Shooting 2 Federal Agents, Chicago Cop On Southwest Side
MORGAN PARK — A man has been charged with shooting two federal agents and a Chicago police officer Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side. Eugene McLaurin, 28, has been charged with using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault an agent; if convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. McLaurin appeared in federal court Thursday.blockclubchicago.org
