SEEL Receives the EEI 2021 Diverse Supplier Award for Outstanding Business Performance

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEEL, LLC (Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics) has been named the 2021 Diverse Supplier of the Year by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). EEI cited, among other things, SEEL’s outstanding work in the industry and utilization of fellow diverse suppliers as the primary reasons SEEL was chosen for the award.

