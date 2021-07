The Mets had their chances in Wednesday's nightcap of the doubleheader with the Brewers, but failed to capitalize, as they dropped Game 2 by a score of 5-0. While trailing 3-0, the offense was presented with a prime scoring opportunity against Brad Boxberger, who walked three-straight batters to start the bottom of the sixth. But after loading the bases, Francisco Lindor, Dom Smith and Pete Alonso all struck out, as the Mets came away without a run.