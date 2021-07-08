Harlingen shooting suspect killed in confrontation with Tamaulipas Police

The Rio Hondo resident who was involved in the shooting of a female and two males was killed in a shootout with the Mexican State Police on Sunday, July 4. On Friday, July 2 at 10:42 a.m., Harlingen police responded to shots fired at a Stripes parking lot at the 1800 block of W. Tyler St. Twenty seven-year-old Eduardo Zamora shot and killed 28-year-old Destiny Pemelton, and injured two others. Pemelton died at the scene, and the two male victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, a Harlingen Police Department press release read. One of the victims was confirmed as a federal agent.