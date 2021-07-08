Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Maria Taylor: In Photos, What To Know About The ESPN Reporter

By Steve Driscoll
thespun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery so often a new sports reporter comes onto the scene and immediately catches the attention of fans world wide. We’ve seen it with Erin Andrews, Sam Ponder and many others, but one of the most recent reporters to do so is ESPN’s Maria Taylor. She joined the SEC Network in 2014 and has quickly climbed the ranks since. While Taylor still works the sidelines during college football season, she has expanded her duties to the NFL and also serves as a host for NBA Countdown while making appearances on Get Up as well. As much as we think we know her from watching her on TV, there’s still plenty to learn. So without further a do, let’s get to know more about ESPN’s Maria Taylor.

thespun.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Erin Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Unc Greensboro#College Football#The Sec Network#Centennial High School#The Fulton County Scholar#The University Of Georgia#Uga#Img College#Mba#Espn 2#Sec Nation#College Gameday#Abc#Nba Countdown#Unc Greensboro#Charlotte Hornets#Wnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comcast
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Has Telling Comment On Leaving Network

Earlier Wednesday morning, longtime analyst and host Maria Taylor announced she’s leaving ESPN. “So thankful to Jimmy and all of my great teammates and friends at the SEC Network, College GameDay, Women’s and Men’s college basketball, and the NBA Countdown family — the people who believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, and lifted me up,” Taylor said, via ESPN Press Room. “Words are inadequate to express my boundless appreciation, and I hope to make them proud.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy

Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after both parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, Taylor and the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes weeks after leaked comments from reporter Rachel Nichols, who made disparaging remarks about Taylor. "So thankful to (ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro) and all of...
NBAthefocus.news

Who is Malika Andrews? Height and age of NBA finals reporter explored

Who is ESPN reporter Malika Andrews? Height, age and career explored as she is set to replace Rachel Nichols as NBA finals reporter. Following a controversy regarding alleged leaked comments from Nichols, ESPN have announced she has been booted from reporting on the NBA finals. Who is Malika Andrews?. Born...
NBANew York Post

Malika Andrews shined through the Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

It’s hard to believe last night was Malika Andrews’ first time covering the NBA Finals as a sideline reporter. ESPN’s rising star didn’t miss a beat, or flub a sentence during Tuesday night’s celebration after the Bucks beat the Suns 105-99 in Game 6 to win their first championship in 50 years — and the internet noticed.
SportsFox News

NBC trying to poach Maria Taylor from ESPN in time for Olympics

NBC is trying to sign ESPN’s Maria Taylor so she can be part of its Olympic coverage that begins in a little more than a week on July 23, The Post has learned. Taylor is hosting the NBA Finals for ESPN, but her contract runs out on July 20. Game 6 is Tuesday, July 20, while a potential Game 7 is scheduled for next Thursday, July 22.
NBANBC New York

Maria Taylor Leaves ESPN After Colleague Claims Race Got Her NBA Job

ESPN announced Wednesday that Maria Taylor's contract is ending, a decision that comes after the former network host was subjected to race-related remarks. The sports channel said in a statement that Taylor's last assignment was the NBA Finals telecast on Tuesday. Taylor, 34, parts ways with ESPN just weeks after...
NBARealGM

Maria Taylor, ESPN Announce Parting Of Ways

Maria Taylor has left ESPN after being unable to agree to a contract extension. Taylor's last appearance on ESPN came on NBA Countdown during Game 6 of The Finals. to be joining NBC Sports. “Maria’s remarkable success speaks directly to her abilities and work ethic," said Jimmy Pitaro in a...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN And Maria Taylor Reveal She's Leaving The Network, And Nobody Mentioned Rachel Nichols

Over the years, a number of journalists have walked through the doors of ESPN and managed to leave indelible impressions on the longtime sports network. So it can sometimes be surprising when an analyst leaves. However, this most recent departure may not be as surprising given recent events. Sports analyst Maria Taylor, and the network itself, formally confirmed that she is leaving ESPN. This move comes after an inner-company conflict involving co-worker Rachel Nichols. And interestingly enough, Nichols is not mentioned in any of the recent statements that were released.
NBABleacher Report

Maria Taylor Leaving ESPN After Failed Contract Talks amid Rachel Nichols Controversy

NBA Countdown host Maria Taylor will not return to ESPN after failing to come to terms on a contract extension, Taylor and the network announced Wednesday. "Maria's remarkable success speaks directly to her abilities and work ethic. There is no doubt we will miss Maria, but we remain determined to continue to build a deep and skilled talent roster that thoroughly reflects the athletes we cover and the fans we serve. While she chose to pursue a new opportunity, we are proud of the work we’ve done together," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Jim O'Donnell: Third rails rule reporting of ESPN's Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor divide

THE INK IS BLACK, THE PAGE IS WHITE and the matter involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor at ESPN is replete with enough third rails to make a hot-coal walker put on boots. Long story short, Nichols has been taken off the sports network's coverage of the Phoenix-Milwaukee NBA Finals because of a phone call illegally taped last year in which she assertively addressed ambiguous parameters of ESPN's eternal quest for "diversity."
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Maria Taylor Makes Official Decision On Her Future At ESPN

After weeks of speculation, we finally have a conclusion to the contract dispute between Maria Taylor and ESPN. It turns out that Taylor and ESPN couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension. As a result, Taylor’s last assignment for the Worldwide Leader In Sports was as a host for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Comments / 9

Community Policy