Maria Taylor: In Photos, What To Know About The ESPN Reporter

Every so often a new sports reporter comes onto the scene and immediately catches the attention of fans world wide. We’ve seen it with Erin Andrews, Sam Ponder and many others, but one of the most recent reporters to do so is ESPN’s Maria Taylor. She joined the SEC Network in 2014 and has quickly climbed the ranks since. While Taylor still works the sidelines during college football season, she has expanded her duties to the NFL and also serves as a host for NBA Countdown while making appearances on Get Up as well. As much as we think we know her from watching her on TV, there’s still plenty to learn. So without further a do, let’s get to know more about ESPN’s Maria Taylor.