Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyle Kuzma Sends Clear Message About His NBA Future

By Drew Semler
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming off an underwhelming season for both player and team, Kyle Kuzma recognizes the significance of this offseason. The University of Utah alumnus talked with Bleacher Report on Thursday about his outlook on and off the basketball court. While Kuzma was a key cog in the Lakers’ 2020 championship run,...

thespun.com

Comments / 2

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
161K+
Followers
32K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#The University Of Utah#Bleacher Report#Lakers#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
fadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
fadeawayworld.net

10 Best Guards The Lakers Should Target This Offseason

Many fans expected the Los Angeles Laker to be one of the final teams remaining in the playoffs when July rolled around. Instead, the Lakers were bounced in the first round by the eventual Western Conference representative in the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers could not escape the injury bug and now face a slew of decisions to make.
NBA Analysis Network

Here is the best player the Los Angeles Lakers could target for Kyle Kuzma

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA Bubble, they couldn’t make it out of the first round in this year’s playoffs. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in six games and injuries played a big part in the Lakers’ letdown.
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma sends 1-word warning to haters for next season

The Los Angeles Lakers just concluded a season from hell as they failed to defend their title in the 2021 NBA playoffs. One of the players to take a ton of the blame was forward Kyle Kuzma. Kuz entered the season fresh off signing a 3-year, $40 million extension with...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing title defense in 2021, as LeBron James and Co. were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. It’s shaping up to be an eventful offseason for the 2020 NBA champions, who could be on the verge...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma, More

The Los Angeles Lakers come into the 2021 offseason with a number of challenges. Several of L.A.'s key players are headed for free agency. The Lakers also have to grapple with the reality that the supporting cast did not pull through for the team toward the end of the season and during a first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns. Two players of note are Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Shannon Sharpe throws some massive shade at Kyle Kuzma

If it were up to Shannon Sharpe, Kyle Kuzma would trade him from Los Angeles for the phone number of a famous R&B singer. The Los Angeles Lakers will have one of the more interesting offseasons in the NBA. Their top priority should be making sure Anthony Davis and LeBron James are 100 percent healthy. The superstar duo battled injuries last season, which derailed the entire team. Another thing LA must do is find the talent to build around the two stars, given their limited finances.
Bleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James' Future, Kyle Kuzma's Expectations, More

The Los Angeles Lakers are professional—and perpetual—newsmakers. That's true even when the franchise is something less than an NBA juggernaut, but it's especially the case right now when they roster two of the league's elites in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Speaking of James, the 36-year-old offered interesting insight into...
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown Trade? Buddy Hield To The Lakers For Kyle Kuzma? Kelly Oubre Fits? NBA Rumors Mailbag

Jaylen Brown, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Golden State Warriors, National Basketball Association, Buddy Hield, Los Angeles Lakers, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker. NBA Rumors are as hot as Damian Lillard in crunch time on a 50-piece wing dinner night. This NBA Rumors mailbag crushes a bunch of blockbuster NBA trade questions, NBA Free Agency rumors, 2021 NBA Draft rumors and NBA Playoffs questions. Should the Lakers trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell for Buddy Hield? Will the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown? Kelly Oubre free agency fits. Kevin Durant or LeBron James? NBA Now host Chase Senior takes your NBA news and rumors questions. Tired of watching local news? So are we. That’s where NewsBreak comes in. On one feed, you get your local news and rumors, pop culture and entertainment content as well as your sports feed!
lakers365.com

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma confident he can average 25 points and become an All-Star

In what ended on a sour note, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had a solid year overall on both ends of the floor. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor, Kuzma doesn't receive the same amount of touches every game as he did in his first two seasons when he averaged 16.1 points and 18.7 points, respectively. His field-goal attempts and free-throw attempts have both declined the last two seasons, leading him to find different ways to be effective.
Rochester Sentinel

Winnie Harlow teaches Kyle Kuzma about skincare

Winnie Harlow teaches her boyfriend about skincare. The 26-year-old model and activist is passionate about skincare and revealed that she likes to share her expertise with her NBA player Kyle Kuzma, 25.
NBAlakers365.com

What’s the deal with Kyle Kuzma?

Well, aside from having poor third and fourth years in the league, Kuzma's performance in the postseason hasn't been what Lakers' fans were hoping for. Undoubtedly, the time of year that determines the narratives surrounding players is the playoffs. As great as James Harden and Russell Westbrook are, their legacies have been defined by a slew of regular season accomplishments only to disappoint come the postseason.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Are Gauging The Trade Value Of Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma did not have the best season this year in terms of offensive production, but he made improvements on the defensive end while facing fewer touches due to an abundance offensive-minded players on the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems as though a new start could be in his best interest, as he will get more touches to develop his game.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers open to Kyle Kuzma trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active on the trade market this offseason, and Kyle Kuzma appears to be the name to watch. The Lakers are looking to significantly upgrade their roster after a disappointing season. They could pursue another star player this summer, with Kyle Lowry mentioned as a possibility. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers are open to trading Kuzma and have been gauging interest in him around the league.
lakers365.com

Lakers checking trade market interest for Kyle Kuzma

It comes at a time when there are rumors Kuzma is as good as gone in L.A. Kuzma was selected by the Lakers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, and is currently the longest-tenured player on the roster. He signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the team last December. It's unclear what L.A. could be looking for in return if Kuzma is dealt, though reports suggest they're searching for shooting and playmaking this offseason — two things Kuzma has struggled with.

Comments / 2

Community Policy