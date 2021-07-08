Kyle Kuzma Sends Clear Message About His NBA Future

If it were up to Shannon Sharpe, Kyle Kuzma would trade him from Los Angeles for the phone number of a famous R&B singer. The Los Angeles Lakers will have one of the more interesting offseasons in the NBA. Their top priority should be making sure Anthony Davis and LeBron James are 100 percent healthy. The superstar duo battled injuries last season, which derailed the entire team. Another thing LA must do is find the talent to build around the two stars, given their limited finances.