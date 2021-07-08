Watch: Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin dunk their way onto FIBA's 'Top 5 plays'
Eye-catching dunks by Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin put the Arizona players onto FIBA's Top 5 plays list for the U19 World Cup's round of 16. Mathurin made No. 3 when he stuffed in an alley-oop feed from Creighton-bound point guard Ryan Nembhard in Canada's 86-56 win over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, while Tubelis threw down another one of his powerful left-handed slams for the No. 2 spot during Lithuania's 96-53 win over Iran.kokomoperspective.com
Comments / 0