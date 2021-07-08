JVS Human Services Offers Free Summer Skills Program for Women

This summer, the Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts will be offering a Junior Conversationalist Summer Program with many educational activities involving soil, water, plants, animals, community, and nature exploration, all of which can be learned about from home. Amazingly, the program is also completely free! Junior Conversationalists are asked to submit photos of their completed projects to their local county’s SWCD contact—you can find it on their website— by the August 25 deadline. A certificate of achievement will be awarded after completing the program and the first 40 will receive a free T-shirt by the Lucas SWCD. You can also purchase one for $10. It can be picked up at your local SWCD office or sent by mail for an additional $5. To register your child or learn more about the program, visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc. You can also contact Jamie Kochensparger. 419-893-1966, ext. 2.