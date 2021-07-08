Cancel
JVS Human Services Offers Free Summer Skills Program for Women

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen, it’s your time to shine professionally this summer. Women to Work, a free four-week course offered by JVS Human Services (which has been changing women’s lives since the 1980s by providing important skills to women needing immediate employment) is returning to in-person programming after being remote during the pandemic.

