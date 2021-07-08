Dan Orlovsky’s Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 16) Really, what is there to say other than “that escalated quickly.” 2017 felt like the birth of a dynasty. Howie Roseman’s hand-picked quarterback Carson Wentz was on track to win MVP until he tore his ACL in Week 14. What should have been a season-ruining disaster turned out to be a speed bump as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. That’s how good the 53-man roster was. Until it was too good to be true. The skill corps got old in a blink, the offensive line was ravaged by injury and the secondary simply never came together. Roseman’s best-laid plans splintered apart in every imaginable fashion, right down to his would-be cornerstone piece in Wentz devolving into one of the worst players in the league by 2020. A team that should have been running roughshod over the worst division in football is now rebuilding for the third time in eight years since Andy Reid’s departure. Roseman has given himself options with 19 draft picks over the past two springs, but 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor is already looking shaky, to the point that Roseman went back to the Day 1 receiving well this April. Roseman also made the least inspiring head-coaching hire of his career, with Nick Sirianni in seemingly no danger of out-scheming Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson. That, of course, could be the point after the increasingly convoluted Pederson years, but that is the charitable interpretation. Roseman’s rise, fall, rise, fall career arc is a vivid illustration of the one speed at which the NFL comes at you: Fast. [BLG Note: Roseman finished 4th in these GM rankings last year. Dropped 12 spots.]