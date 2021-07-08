Cancel
Inglewood, CA

New Trailer Drops for Nick Cannon Sports Film ‘She Ball’

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
 13 days ago
An official trailer for She Ball, a sports comedy-drama directed, co-written by and starring Nick Cannon, dropped Thursday. The film, which was announced in 2017 and previously shown in a brief teaser, follows Avery Watts (Cannon), who enlists a talented basketball player (Melody Rae) to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament and save the embattled Inglewood community center that he manages. At the same time, he’s trying to raise his seven-year-old daughter.

Los Angeles, CA
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
