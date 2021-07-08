New Trailer Drops for Nick Cannon Sports Film ‘She Ball’

Watch: See Mariah Carey's Daughter in 1st Modeling Campaign. The 10-year-old appeared in her first-ever brand campaign for children's apparel company OshKosh B'gosh. In the back-to-school spot, titled "Today is Someday," Monroe plays a 10-year-old version of her mom Mariah Carey. According to a company press release, the ad pays tribute to the Grammy winner's "childhood, her songwriting and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers." It also gives nods to the singer's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and her hit singles.