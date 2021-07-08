Cancel
Paulo Szot To Make Ninth Appearance At Feinstein’s/54 Below In New York Tonight

By Jane Levere
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Paulo Szot is returning to one of his favorite places tonight, Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York, his ninth appearance at this theater district supper club. A multi-talented performer—he won a Tony Award for his star turn as Emile de Becque in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2008 revival of South Pacific, with Kelli O’Hara as Nellie Forbush, and he is also a highly accomplished opera singer, having sung at houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, where he appeared in William Kentridge’s highly-acclaimed 2010 revival of Shostakovich’s The Nose—will sing what Feinstein’s describes as “the most exuberant songs from the Spanish zarazuela and musical theater stages.”

