Paulo Szot To Make Ninth Appearance At Feinstein’s/54 Below In New York Tonight

Eric Clapton is doubling down on his very public anti-vaxxer stance in the wake of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating that venues hosting large crowds need to have the audience show proof of vaccination. Clapton responded by issuing a statement via Robin Monotti Graziadei, a London-based architect and anti-lockdown activist, which read: "Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July, 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show." (Ultimate Classic Rock)