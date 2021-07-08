Grossmont’s Herrick Health Library Reopens with New Family Focus

The Herrick Health Library near Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Courtesy of the healthcare district

After a 16-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Herrick Health Library reopened Thursday with an expanded children’s department and a return to in-person programming.

With the goal to turn children into lifelong learners, the space — a consumer health public library operated by the Grossmont Healthcare District — has been redesigned to integrate activities and books focused on mental and physical health. For additional accessibility, titles in Spanish were added to the collection.

“We are so excited to open our doors to the public again,” said Rachelle Kierulff, the library’s director. “We want to ensure that no matter where you live in the district, you feel like reliable health information is attainable, and that the library is engaging and inspiring to anyone who walks in the door.”

The library’s additions are intended to design the experience to make learning child-directed and a collaboration for families, according to the Grossmont Healthcare District. The library also has plans for a “gratitude tree,” a mural for children to focus on empowerment and a caring community.

Meeting spaces are still closed, but small study rooms are available, and computers are open for public use. Curbside pickup is still available for those wanting to make their library visit quick, as well as e-books, audiobooks, digital magazines and streaming videos for residents not in close proximity to the library.

The library at 9001 Wakarusa St. is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. A bus station for those using the transit system is a quick walk from the library, as well as the orange line for those using the trolley.

–City News Service