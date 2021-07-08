Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Grossmont’s Herrick Health Library Reopens with New Family Focus

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Up8zk_0arIlscJ00
The Herrick Health Library near Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Courtesy of the healthcare district

After a 16-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Herrick Health Library reopened Thursday with an expanded children’s department and a return to in-person programming.

With the goal to turn children into lifelong learners, the space — a consumer health public library operated by the Grossmont Healthcare District — has been redesigned to integrate activities and books focused on mental and physical health. For additional accessibility, titles in Spanish were added to the collection.

“We are so excited to open our doors to the public again,” said Rachelle Kierulff, the library’s director. “We want to ensure that no matter where you live in the district, you feel like reliable health information is attainable, and that the library is engaging and inspiring to anyone who walks in the door.”

The library’s additions are intended to design the experience to make learning child-directed and a collaboration for families, according to the Grossmont Healthcare District. The library also has plans for a “gratitude tree,” a mural for children to focus on empowerment and a caring community.

Meeting spaces are still closed, but small study rooms are available, and computers are open for public use. Curbside pickup is still available for those wanting to make their library visit quick, as well as e-books, audiobooks, digital magazines and streaming videos for residents not in close proximity to the library.

The library at 9001 Wakarusa St. is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. A bus station for those using the transit system is a quick walk from the library, as well as the orange line for those using the trolley.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Library#Public Use#New Family Focus#Spanish#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego Hires Hafsa Kaka as Head of Homelessness Strategies

After conducting a nationwide search, Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday appointed Hafsa Kaka as director of the newly established Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department. Kaka brings more than 15 years of experience in homeless, mental health and social services to the role. An immigrant and woman of color, Kaka said she hopes to address homelessness through an equity lens and with a collaborative perspective.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Mayor Gloria Introduces ‘Homes for All’ Initiative to Build More Affordable Housing

Mayor Todd Gloria announced a package of initiatives Monday aimed at producing more homes across the city that residents of all income levels can afford. “A roof over your head at a price you can afford is the goal of this housing package,” Gloria said. “Whether you’re a senior who has lived in San Diego for decades or you’re a student getting an education from one of our world-class universities, I want to make sure that there is a future for you here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy