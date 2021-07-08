Cancel
North Branch, MI

Clinton-Macomb Library offers chance to own piece of the new North Branch

By Nicole Tuttle
Macomb Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal residents now have the opportunity to own a piece of the new Clinton-Macomb Public Library North Branch, as the library continues construction and makes moving plans. The library is seeking sponsors for new North Branch legacy types of items. Featured on the library’s website at cmpl.org/ is a new link to new North Branch donor opportunities. Options listed under the link include donation to the Opening Day Collection or donating a larger item.

