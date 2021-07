As a wellness editor, I like to say that I'm pretty well-versed in the activewear world. I have my favorite brands, I know what works for my own fitness routine, and I'll even give recs to my friends and readers. Looking for something comfortable for yoga class? I got you. Or maybe you need a piece that's extra supportive for those HIIT workouts? Well, I can steer you in the right direction. And you might even want something that you can wear to the studio or gym and then to brunch afterward. I have a lot of recs for that, too.