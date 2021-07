Denver Broncos rumors are centered around a potential Deshaun Watson trade. We also take a look at the quarterback battle, baring a trade for Aaron Rodgers or Watson, and if Teddy Bridgewater can beat out Drew Lock. Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Broncos. GO NOW & SUBSCRIBE for more free videos around your Denver Broncos: http://youtube.com/BroncosTV?sub_conf... Deshaun Watson trade drama continues as he settles his civil lawsuits and is still adamant about being traded from the Texans. The Broncos have been linked to Watson since the trade rumors began this offseason and they are still one of the favorites to land the former Clemson quarterback.