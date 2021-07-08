DMX Cause of Death Revealed
A medical examiner has confirmed DMX’s cause of death as the result of a heart attack brought on by “acute cocaine intoxication.”. The legendary rapper was rushed to a hospital on the morning of Saturday, April 3rd after suffering a drug overdose and going into cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to revive his pulse, but he experienced significant lung and brain failure by the time he was put on life support, the Westchester County medical examiner’s officer told Vulture.consequence.net
