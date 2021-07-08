DMX Cause of Death Revealed

Caught in a completely unprovoked attack, a young woman was assaulted by a group of four to six women who stole her money and her phone. But the most precious thing that was taken away from her that night was her unborn baby. On July 11, she was watching the Euros final at a pub with her aunt and a friend. At around 11 p.m., they began leaving the pub, and that’s when a fight broke out with the other girls.