Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DMX Cause of Death Revealed

By Alex Young
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 13 days ago

A medical examiner has confirmed DMX’s cause of death as the result of a heart attack brought on by “acute cocaine intoxication.”. The legendary rapper was rushed to a hospital on the morning of Saturday, April 3rd after suffering a drug overdose and going into cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to revive his pulse, but he experienced significant lung and brain failure by the time he was put on life support, the Westchester County medical examiner’s officer told Vulture.

consequence.net

Comments / 0

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K. Williams
Person
Method Man
Person
Busta Rhymes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Cause Of Death#Vulture#Persons#Exodus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

DMX’s Official Cause of Death Detailed in New Report

Sad stuff as a new report confirms what many thought was true about how DMX passed. It was determined he died from a cocaine-induced heart attack. The heart attack resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain. An autopsy was not performed by the medical examiners office. The cause of death was determined using documentation provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities.
MusicMic

DMX's cause of death should wake hip-hop up to its substance abuse problem

After nearly three months or mourning, reports have surfaced over the cause of DMX's death being attributed to a cocaine-induced heart attack that effectively cut off circulation to his brain. The details of his death should be yet another wake-up call to hip-hop on its deleterious relationship with drug addiction.
Public SafetyPosted by
Davenport Journal

Pregnant teen loses her baby after being kicked in the stomach and stamped on in an unprovoked attack

Caught in a completely unprovoked attack, a young woman was assaulted by a group of four to six women who stole her money and her phone. But the most precious thing that was taken away from her that night was her unborn baby. On July 11, she was watching the Euros final at a pub with her aunt and a friend. At around 11 p.m., they began leaving the pub, and that’s when a fight broke out with the other girls.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West compares marital home with Kim Kardashian in LA to 'prison' and accuses her of 'taking everything' in new song... as he breaks down in tears at a listening party in Las Vegas

Kanye West reportedly broke down in tears on stage at his album listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend, playing a track that included disparaging remarks about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. His new song Welcome to my Life is said to include lyrics about his troubled personal life...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Young M.A Responds to People Saying She’s Pregnant

Young M.A was trending on Twitter last night after people began spreading rumors that the Brooklyn rapper could be pregnant. She quickly addressed the unconfirmed claims via social media, debunking all speculation pointing to her expecting a child. Yesterday (July 20), the rapper cleared the air in the comments for...
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy