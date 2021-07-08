Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott’s 75th Birthday Celebrated with Testimonials, New Website, and Spotify Playlist

By Spencer Kaufman
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 13 days ago

Late AC/DC singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 on July 9th, and the occasion is being marked with testimonials from his musical peers, a revamped official website, and more. The legendary rock vocalist tragically died on February 19th, 1980, of acute alcohol poisoning at the young age of 33. He left behind a legacy that included AC/DC’s masterful early albums, including Highway to Hell, Powerage, T.N.T., and more. Amazingly, the band rebounded almost immediately, recruiting Brian Johnson as their new singer, and releasing the mega-selling Back in Black just five months after Scott’s death.

consequence.net

Comments / 0

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Angus Young
Person
Steve Perry
Person
Steve Marriott
Person
Rob Halford
Person
Bon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Dc#Testimonials#Recruiting#New Website#Ac Dc#Highway To Hell#The Bon Scott Estate#Everyman#Fraternity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Angus Young says Bon Scott Thought Brian Johnson was an “incredible” singer

It’s been 45 years since AC/DC’s first internationally released studio album, High Voltage, was released. And in honor of the LP’s anniversary, founding member and resident axeslinger Angus Young sat down for an interview with 95.5 KLOS. Following Bon Scott’s tragic and untimely death, the band hired Brian Johnson as his replacement.
InternetPosted by
Banana 101.5

First-Ever Official Bon Scott Website Launched, See Photos of Handwritten Lyrics + More

In honor of what would have been his 75th birthday, the first-ever official Bon Scott website has been launched to commemorate the legacy of the late AC/DC singer. The initiative was started by Scott's family and the Scott Estate collectively said, "On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget."
Internet940wfaw.com

Bon Scott’s Family Launches Official Website

The estate of AC/DC's late-founding frontman Bon Scott has launched the singer's first official website — bonscottofficial.com. Today (July 9th) marks what would've been Scott's 75th birthday. Bon Scott died on February 19th, 1980 at age 33, after passing out and choking on his own vomit following a long night...
Musicsoapoperanetwork.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ Launches Official Spotify Playlist

If you’ve ever wondered how you could get access to all the beautiful sounds played on “The Young and the Restless,” now is your chance to listen at your heart’s content. RC Cates and Mike Dobson, the show’s music supervisors, have curated music featured on the show as well as some of their favorite songs for the show’s official Spotify playlist.
Musicrock947.com

Celebrate Beck’s birthday with new “Chemical” video

Today is Beck‘s 51st birthday, and to celebrate the occasion, the “Loser” artist has premiered a new video. The clip accompanies Beck’s song “Chemical,” specifically the remix by DJ and producer Chloé Caillet. It stars model Stella Maxwell as we’re led through a hazy, neon-lit nighttime journey. You can watch...
Concord, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch EXODUS Singer's AC/DC Tribute Band AC/DZ Perform In Concord, California

AC/DZ, the long-running San Francisco Bay Area-based AC/DC tribute band featuring EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza and DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll, performed last night (Saturday, July 17) at Vinnie's Bar And Grill in Concord, California. Fan-filmed video footage of the show is available below. In addition to Souza and...
Musicloudersound.com

The story of Van Halen's nightly destruction of Black Sabbath

Paul Brannigan's new book Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story is out next month. Published to mark the first anniversary of the guitarist's death, it tells the story of Eddie Van Halen's life, from his earliest days in Amsterdam, through the band's formative years as Van Halen learned their trade in Hollywood clubs, to the release of the debut album that revolutionised rock and the decades of success that followed.
Musicwfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Happy Birthday, Jack White”

Today is Jack White‘s 46th birthday, so for today’s Mel’s Diner it was all about your favorite White tunes, whether solo, with The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, or his many other collaborations!. In case you missed it or want to hear it again, here’s a playlist of everything Mel played,...
MusicMetalSucks

Here’s a New KK’s Priest Song, “Brothers of the Road”

The debate amongst fans regarding the legitimacy of KK’s Priest, the new band featuring iconic ex-Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, as opposed to the actual Judas Priest, featuring classic members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton (recording only) and Ian Hill, will likely rage on for quite a while in internet comment sections, social networks and at IRL late night bar arguments. Both parties have a legitimate claim.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

When Van Halen ‘Murdered’ Black Sabbath on Tour

An excerpt from an upcoming Eddie Van Halen book focuses on his band’s 1978 tour opening for Black Sabbath, where author Paul Brannigan said the headline act was “murdered” every night. In the passage shared by Louder from the unauthorized biography Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story, Brannigan asserted that...
Musicdecaturradio.com

Paul McCartney Spotlights ‘Traveling’ Songs For New Spotify Playlist

Paul McCartney has just uploaded a new 14-song “Sticking Out Of My Back Pocket” Spotify playlist on his official PaulMcCartney.com site. Every month McCartney posts a new tracklisting with a specific theme. This month's theme spotlights travel and showcases some of “Macca's” more destination-oriented tracks. A message to fans on...
Musicnorthernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #15

Tyler, The Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – “WUSYANAME”. It’s a shame more people haven’t discovered singer and songwriter Kacy Hill. Hill’s discography is full of relatable lyrics and soundscapes that never fail to tug at a listener’s heartstrings. “Just To Say” is a somber and soothing track that places the listener in a low-key music club with smoke in the air as Hill shows off her beautiful singing voice.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is set to appear on John 5's upcoming album

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine is to appear on John 5's upcoming LP, Sinner. In a new interview with Marci Wiser of 95.5 KLOS radio, the Rob Zombie guitarist details the forthcoming album, revealing that both Mustaine and former Kiss drummer Peter Criss will be making guest appearances. “I'm very excited...
Musicqrockonline.com

Live Nation’s $20 Ticket Sale-Korn, Slipknot, More

Live Nation is helping concert-goers get back into the swing of things with “All-in” tickets! Tickets are being offered for over 1 thousand shows for just $20! Among artists you can see on the cheap are Slipknot, Korn, Megadeth, Judas Priest, and Alice Cooper. $20 tickets go on sale starting July 28 while supplies last. How good do you think the $20 tickets’ seats are? Are you excited that concerts are happening again? Who do you look forward to seeing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy