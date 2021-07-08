Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott’s 75th Birthday Celebrated with Testimonials, New Website, and Spotify Playlist

In honor of what would have been his 75th birthday, the first-ever official Bon Scott website has been launched to commemorate the legacy of the late AC/DC singer. The initiative was started by Scott's family and the Scott Estate collectively said, "On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget."