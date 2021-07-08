Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott’s 75th Birthday Celebrated with Testimonials, New Website, and Spotify Playlist
Late AC/DC singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 on July 9th, and the occasion is being marked with testimonials from his musical peers, a revamped official website, and more. The legendary rock vocalist tragically died on February 19th, 1980, of acute alcohol poisoning at the young age of 33. He left behind a legacy that included AC/DC’s masterful early albums, including Highway to Hell, Powerage, T.N.T., and more. Amazingly, the band rebounded almost immediately, recruiting Brian Johnson as their new singer, and releasing the mega-selling Back in Black just five months after Scott’s death.consequence.net
