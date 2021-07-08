Bachelor In Paradise cast unveiled! Ivan Hall, Natasha Parker, and Abigail Heringer leading the fan favorites looking for love in Mexico

The season seven cast of Bachelor In Paradise has finally been unveiled.

Fan favorites Ivan Hall, Natasha Parker, and Abigail Heringer are among the Bachelor Nation all-stars looking for love on the beaches of Sayulita, Mexico.

The exciting news comes nearly two years after the last season of Paradise aired, as ABC was forced to skip filming in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Among the villains looking for romance are Karl Smith and Victoria Larson.

Joe Amabile aka Grocery Store Joe and Tahzjuan Hawkins are the Bachelor In Paradise vets back for a second shot at romance.

Those representing Peter Weber's of The Bachelor are Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weier, Maurissa Gunn, Tammy Ly, Victoria Paul, and Natasha.

Brendan Morais, Kenny Brasch, Noah Erb, and Ivan make up the men from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

Jessenia Cruz, Mari Pepin-Solis, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, and Victoria are all coming fresh off of Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Pandemic stressors aside, this season will mark a significant shake-up from prior instalments of the hit series.

This year marks the first time Chris Harrison will not be hosting the show, following his departure from the franchise last month amid a racism controversy.

The long-time host of the series was axed from the show after defending Rachael Kirkconnell, a Bachelorette contestant who had come under fire for attending a plantation-themed party several years prior, during an interview with Bachelorette vet Rachel Lindsay.

Now, a rotating cast of hosts will be leading Bachelor In Paradise contestants in their search for romance.

David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess will be among a carousel of personalities hosting the show this year, Deadline reported last month.

Earlier this year, amid a surge in COVID cases nationwide, an ABC executive said they were 'hell-bent' on bringing Bachelor In Paradise back.

'We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work,' said Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late-night programming, ABC Entertainment, told Variety.

'Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still to early to tell,' he added.

Since the start of the pandemic, the franchise has been able to successfully film two seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor amid COVID restrictions.