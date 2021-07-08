Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bachelor In Paradise cast unveiled! Ivan Hall, Natasha Parker, and Abigail Heringer leading the fan favorites looking for love in Mexico

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

The season seven cast of Bachelor In Paradise has finally been unveiled.

Fan favorites Ivan Hall, Natasha Parker, and Abigail Heringer are among the Bachelor Nation all-stars looking for love on the beaches of Sayulita, Mexico.

The exciting news comes nearly two years after the last season of Paradise aired, as ABC was forced to skip filming in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Among the villains looking for romance are Karl Smith and Victoria Larson.

Joe Amabile aka Grocery Store Joe and Tahzjuan Hawkins are the Bachelor In Paradise vets back for a second shot at romance.

Those representing Peter Weber's of The Bachelor are Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weier, Maurissa Gunn, Tammy Ly, Victoria Paul, and Natasha.

Brendan Morais, Kenny Brasch, Noah Erb, and Ivan make up the men from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDn14_0arIleVN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTFkF_0arIleVN00

Jessenia Cruz, Mari Pepin-Solis, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, and Victoria are all coming fresh off of Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Pandemic stressors aside, this season will mark a significant shake-up from prior instalments of the hit series.

This year marks the first time Chris Harrison will not be hosting the show, following his departure from the franchise last month amid a racism controversy.

The long-time host of the series was axed from the show after defending Rachael Kirkconnell, a Bachelorette contestant who had come under fire for attending a plantation-themed party several years prior, during an interview with Bachelorette vet Rachel Lindsay.

Now, a rotating cast of hosts will be leading Bachelor In Paradise contestants in their search for romance.

David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess will be among a carousel of personalities hosting the show this year, Deadline reported last month.

Earlier this year, amid a surge in COVID cases nationwide, an ABC executive said they were 'hell-bent' on bringing Bachelor In Paradise back.

'We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work,' said Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late-night programming, ABC Entertainment, told Variety.

'Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still to early to tell,' he added.

Since the start of the pandemic, the franchise has been able to successfully film two seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor amid COVID restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ruyat_0arIleVN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyiZF_0arIleVN00

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

209K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Weier
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Rob Mills
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Tayshia Adams
Person
Chris Harrison
Person
Tituss Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Bachelor In Paradise#Grocery Store Joe#Deadline#Covid#Abc Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Final Three Revealed

This seems to be the first season in quite a while that fans are headed into week four without a winner spoiled by Reality Steve. It took a bit to get the final four nailed now. He finally spilled the tea on that and now today he dished out the final three. He also so he has a pretty good clue as to who the chosen one is. Steve said he may reveal that next week if he gets solid confirmation. So, what did he have to say today? Warning! Spoilers Ahead!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ John Hersey Shares Emotional Goodbye On Instagram

Katie Thurston has had to make some tough decisions and send some men home. John Hersey wrote a tribute on his Instagram and it is too sweet. Last week Katie Thurston sent home John Hersey and fans are certainly not happy about it. However, John shared an Instagram post today that shows just how happy he is, despite his early send-off.
Paradise, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC Reveals Cast for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise is filling up its beach huts. ABC has released the starting cast for its summer spinoff in The Bachelor franchise. Listed in reverse chronological order by the most recent seasons, the cast is as follows: Karl Smith from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette; Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, Mari Pepin-Solis, Jessenia Cruz, Serena Chew and Victoria Larson from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor; Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch and Noah Erb from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette; Natasha Parker, Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weir, Maurissa Gunn, Tammy Ly and Victoria Paul from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor; Joe Amabile from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette; and Tahzjuan Hawkins from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Engaged Again 6 Months After Breakup

Watch: "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split. It sounds like everything's coming up roses again for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Nearly six months since their split made headlines, the former Bachelorette lead and the contestant who won her heart are once again a fully fledged couple—ring included. "They are engaged again, but a second proposal did not happen," a source close to Clare told E! News. "Clare has been wearing her ring for months and put it back on once Dale stepped up and they decided to give their relationship another shot."
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

'The Bachelorette' Preview Hints That Blake Gives up on Katie, and We Are Not Happy

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston is narrowing down her men left and right on this season of The Bachelorette — we’re already at the final seven and pretty soon we’re going to meet the families. So when Blake Moynes says that he “doesn’t love Katie” in the previews, many of us are completely perplexed. Does Blake actually leave The Bachelorette?
TV ShowsShowbiz411

“The Bachelorette” Without Chris Harrison Has Lost a Half Million Viewers in Four Miserable Weeks

Whatever’s going on with “The Bachelorette” it’s not good. In four weeks since this season began, the ABC dating show has dropped by 600,000 viewers. The season began with 3.7 million and last night fell to around 3.1 million. And this season was already off by 25% from the last one. The poor showing pulled ABC down for the whole night, and they lost the evening to CBS in total viewers (but won in the key age group).

Comments / 0

Community Policy