Everything We Want from the Sight Unseen and 1stDibs Collaboration

By Audrey Le e
architecturaldigest.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to feed your design obsession, here’s a natural pairing to get excited about:. , purveyors of the indie art and design world, have teamed up with luxury marketplace 1stDibs for an exclusive collection of enviable furniture and home decor. You might be familiar with Sight Unseen through their annual Offsite exhibition, which has been a NYCxDesign staple since 2014. Though the exhibition moved online both this year and last for safety reasons, cofounders Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer are re-creating the experience of supporting emerging talent through this new, shoppable collaboration.

