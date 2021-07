Wildlife officials in Utah restocked lakes across the state last week by giving some fish a free skydiving session. A viral video released by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month shows one of the agency’s planes flying over a lake by Utah’s Boulder Mountain on July 6. Suddenly, the plane’s hatch opens and out tumble thousands of young brook trout and tiger trout (called fingerlings, per The New York Times) in a torrent of water. The creatures twist and turn and flop about until they disappear under the lake’s surface. The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading, according to a Facebook post by the agency.