There's A ‘Stranger Things’ Experience Touring The US In 2022, And It Looks Spooky AF

Elite Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth season of Stranger Things was confirmed what feels like ages ago. While Netflix has released multiple teasers so fans can start to formulate theories surrounding Eleven’s dark past, Hopper’s mysterious whereabouts, and what *actually* happened under the Starcourt Mall, you are likely getting restless. You want to dive back into the spooky world of Hawkins, Indiana already. And you can — really soon. Strangers Things: The Experience is coming in spring 2022, and it looks like a scary good time.

www.elitedaily.com

