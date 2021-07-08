There's A ‘Stranger Things’ Experience Touring The US In 2022, And It Looks Spooky AF

The Stranger Things series is one of the most popular and we will see the new season soon, but they want to show more about this interesting universe. The children protagonists of Stranger Things They are getting older, that is why the series will lose its charm more and more, although it continues with the same quality in the stories. So Netflix He does not want to stop exploiting this interesting universe and now they are developing a spin-off with other characters and other places. Also, the streaming platform is rumored to be making a big announcement on the subject very soon.