The shift in consumer preferences toward lower-density communities and single-family shelter continues to cause a ripple effect in the rental market, with SFR growth reaching its highest level since at least January 2005 in May. Due to high purchase prices and ongoing limited availability of for-sale properties, would-be first-time buyers are opting to remain renters instead of entering the housing market. However, similar inventory and affordability challenges are also emerging in the rental space. For the Q1 of 2021, the U.S Census Bureau reported that SFRs averaged 94.5% occupancy, up from 93.7% one year earlier, which has continued to drive up rent prices.