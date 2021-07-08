New York Governor: Resiliency Project in St. Lawrence County

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that construction has begun on a $2.1 million project to remove the Northumberland Street Bridge in the Town of Morristown, St. Lawrence County. The bridge was damaged by flooding and has been closed since 2019. The project, which will be undertaken by St. Lawrence County as part of the Governor’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, will enhance safety for boaters traversing Morristown Bay on the eastern side of the St. Lawrence River and increase opportunities for recreation and economic development in the region. It will also help protect the community’s supply of drinking water and prevent sewage discharges.