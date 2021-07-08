Generation season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Pause with Sam Jay is returning to HBO late-night for a second season. The series’ first season of six episodes kicked off in May and finished airing in June. Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features a different take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.