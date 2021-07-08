Generation season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer. Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, it is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.
