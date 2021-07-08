Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Generation season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

cartermatt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s big finale, can we expect a Generation season 2 renewal at HBO Max? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, we have a few different things to talk through within this piece. The first thing to mention here, though, is where things...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Witcher: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer. Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, it is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max TITANS Season 3

HBO Max has released these official trailer and key art for season three of the Max Original TITANS. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through October 21 on HBO Max. TITANS follows young heroes from across the...
TV SeriesInverse

When is Season 5 coming to Hulu and HBO Max? How to watch it online now

Options are a bit slim — for now. In the age of cord-cutting and streaming services, actually watching Rick and Morty Season 5 is a bit challenging. Not everyone has their own Interdimensional Cable box, right?. Adult Swim’s parent company WarnerMedia might own HBO, but that doesn’t mean the new...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Pause with Sam Jay: Season Two Renewal for HBO Late Night Series

Pause with Sam Jay is returning to HBO late-night for a second season. The series’ first season of six episodes kicked off in May and finished airing in June. Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features a different take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The Other Two returns for a second season at its new home on HBO Max in August

The Other Two became an underrated gem when it premiered on Comedy Central in early 2019 and after a 2-year wait, the show will be back for a second season at its new home, HBO Max. The new season is set to premiere on August 26, and with this new format, we’ll now get two episodes a week. That definitely makes up for the time we’ve spent anticipating the show’s return. Here’s to hoping that under HBO Max, more people will appreciate co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s comedic brilliance.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘The Other Two’ Gets Long-Awaited Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO Max

The Other Two is making its highly anticipated return two years after it premiered as the comedy settles into its new HBO Max home. The series from MTV Entertainment Studios will make its Season 2 debut with two episodes on Thursday, August 26. The ten-episode season will roll out over four consecutive weeks following the premiere with two installments dropping weekly each Thursday.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Be on HBO Max and Hulu?

We’re about to hit the halfway point when it comes to Rick and Morty Season 5. If you’ve been able to watch this new season the whole time, that’s a bittersweet revelation. But if you’ve completely abandoned cable and have yet to see an episode, that’s a frustrating one. Wondering...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Loki season 2 renewal confirmed during finale end credits

Here’s some news that we certainly did not expect today, but are very happy to report: A Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+!. At the end of the season 1 finale credits, the streaming service confirmed that they are bringing the Tom Hiddleton series back for more. This marks the first time that an MCU – Disney+ series has gotten an official renewal, and we almost wondered if this was instead meant to just be a bridge between movies like the upcoming Thor and Doctor Strange titles. That’s not exactly the case.
TV Series411mania.com

HBO Max Releases New Teaser & Poster For Titans Season Three

Titans is coming back for its third season in August, and a new trailer teasing Red Hood’s arrival is online. HBO Max has released the trailer as well as a poster for the upcoming season, which is set to arrive on August 12th and run weekly through October 21st. The...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To HBO Max And HBO In August

HBO Max and HBO subscribers have got a lot of hot new content still to come this summer. The full list of what’s due up on the platforms in August has been released, and it promises a ton of classic titles and some unmissable originals, including the return of a major TV series and one of the biggest movies of the month on any platform.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Jeff Goldblum Joins 'Search Party' Season 5 at HBO Max

Goldblum will appear in a recurring role as Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.
TV Seriesimdb.com

HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Casts Punkie Johnson

Punkie Johnson, the “Saturday Night Live” featured player, has been cast in Season 2 of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series “Love Life,” starring opposite previously announced “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper. Additionally, the premium cabler’s streaming platform announced that Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed will recur in the show. Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood will guest star.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a documentary examination of the animal kingdom that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Narrated by Mirren, the show features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers, and more in beautiful footage from all over the world. Comedic scenarios include a field mouse who is killing it with NFTs, a divorced bear gym teacher whose students have heard gossip about his private life, a dragonfly movie star who can’t take direction, a beetle named Tony with anger management issues, a supermodel lemur, a thousand-year-old fairy fish trying to find someone who wants to make a wish, the new hit game show “Wolf or Rock”, and a crab who writes erotic fiction.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love Life: Season Two Casting Announced for HBO Max Romantic Comedy Series

Love Life is getting ready for its second season on HBO Max, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the romantic comedy series. Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim, and Blair Underwood will appear in the second season which will follow a man (William Jackson Harper) when he starts a new search for love after a years-long relationship ends.
TV SeriesDistractify

Fans Are Worried That HBO's 'Betty' Won't Be Renewed for Season 3 — Here's Why

Avril Lavigne introduced many millennials to “Sk8ter Boi” culture, but one of HBO’s latest coming-of-age comedies proves that skateboarding is for girls (too). Created as a spinoff of the 2018 film Skate Kitchen, Betty tells the story of Janay (Dede Lovelace), Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), Moonbear (Kabrina Adams), and Indigo (Ajani Russell), a group of skaters who don’t mind getting their wheels dirty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy