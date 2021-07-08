Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS with episode 2? Schedule notes

Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course give you an answer to that question — and then also look to the future. The first thing we have to do here, though, is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode of the series on tonight. As a matter of fact, there may not be any more new episodes period. While there was some brief discussion about the show going over to Paramount+, eventually those talks fell apart. Now, it just doesn’t seem like there is a realistic path forward for a show that didn’t generate big ratings and comes courtesy of an outside studio.