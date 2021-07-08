Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS with episode 2? Schedule notes
Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS? Given that there are new episodes coming this season on Thursdays, it’s fair to expect it. However, at least for this week there is an exception. The network is giving production a little time to ease into the season, and this is also not a situation where there is an eviction happening straight out of the gate. With that in mind, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight.cartermatt.com
Comments / 0