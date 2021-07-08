Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Kalamazoo County

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roundabouts are still trouble, but Drake may be just as dangerous. This roundup of Kalamazoo's most dangerous intersections might make you change your commute. The Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit has collected the data on where traffic crashes happen the most across the state. Zooming in on Kalamazoo County's most dangerous intersections, you'll recognize some of the usual suspects in the lineup. While the roundabout at Sprinkle Rd and Cork St surprisingly doesn't even make the top 5, it is clear that Drake Rd is dangerous.

wrkr.com

Comments / 1

1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Kalamazoo County, MI
Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intersections#Michigan State Police#County Cork#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Allegan County, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

The Shadow Town of Pearl, in Allegan County

Pearl was once a village, now it's a barely recognized unincorporated community. It lies in Clyde Township, Allegan County. The village began when a sawmill was constructed by the lumber company of Eggleston & Hazleton in 1872. The company owners also owned quite a bit of woodland and began their business employing 75 men between the lumbering and the mill.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michiganders Are Buckling Up Less

Is it part of your driving routine? You get in the car, adjust your seat, check your mirrors, put on your seatbelt and turn on the engine. If you are skipping the seatbelt part, you're not alone. More Michiganders are buckling up less than in previous years. According to the...
Calhoun County, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Lengthy Calhoun County Car Chase Results In Arrests

Two suspects were captured, following a lengthy car chase through Calhoun County, which began around 9:45 am, Friday morning. The pursuit began when Emmett Township Public Safety Officers were called to the Harper Village area on a retail fraud incident. Upon arrival, the officers attempted to stop the vehicle which the suspects were driving. As the chase began it was confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kalamazoo County.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek Police Ask for Help with Three Cold Case Murders

Battle Creek Police are appealing to the public for information regarding three unsolved murders from several decades ago. Battle Creek Police continue to investigate three murders from the 60s and 70s and are appealing to the public for fresh leads that may help break the cases open. The perpetrators in these cases might wrongly assume that after so much time, they got away with murder. Whether those responsible are living or not, the family and friends of these residents deserve an answer.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

U.S. News Endorses Kalamazoo as One of the Best Places to Live

Six metropolitan areas in Michigan made the list of best places to live in 2021. See where U.S. News ranked Kalamazoo. U.S. News analyzed 150 metropolitan areas in the United States to find the best places to live. Their research focused on quality of life and the job market in each area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there. Here's what they said about Kalamazoo:
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek Announces Scrap Tire Collection

The City of Battle Creek has announced its latest scrap tire collection event. If you are a Battle Creek resident and have a collection of worn-out tires that you’d love to get rid of, now is your chance. The collection will take place Wednesday, July 28, from 3:00 PM thru...

Comments / 1

Community Policy