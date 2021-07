For the past year we’ve been sorely missing the Disney Dining Plan, and Disney has finally acknowledged whether or not it’s coming back!. Speaking of Disney Resort hotel stays, we know many of you are also wondering when Disney dining plan packages will return. While we’re not quite ready to share an update on timing, we are planning to bring this guest-favorite option back at a later date. We will also continue to reopen more Resort offerings, including restaurants like ‘Ohana (with the noodles!).