Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Should you wear a mask indoors if you’re vaccinated? Dr. Ashish Jha says it depends.

By Mia McCarthy
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 13 days ago

“It depends largely on where you live ... and your risk tolerance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwK0O_0arIj33R00
Dr. Ashish Jha is one of the most quoted experts in his field. He was doing 40 media requests a day in the spring, but has since scaled back to 15 to 20 a day. Now, he is weighing in on mask mandates indoors. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

As a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy returns and the new Delta variant emerges, should vaccinated people be wearing masks indoors?

Dr. Ashish Jha, professor and dean at Brown’s School of Public Health, weighed in on this question on Wednesday in a Boston Globe op-ed. His answer – it depends.

“It’s confusing,” Jha said. “So who’s right and how are Americans to navigate this?”

In the op-ed and in a tweet, Jha referenced how the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Los Angeles Health department says everyone should wear masks indoors, while the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says those who are vaccinated should not have to.

“Well, it turns out, it’s nuanced,” Jha wrote in the tweet. “It depends largely on where you live … and your risk tolerance.”

In Massachusetts, the mask mandate for indoor spaces – excluding public transportation, healthcare facilities, and any vulnerable population settings – was lifted on May 29. The Department of Health still requires unvaccinated people to continue wearing their masks.

Jha explained the two sides by discussing the logic behind both and how they play out in different populations.

“If you are fully vaccinated and encounter the Delta variant, you are about 90 percent less likely to be infected than if you had not been vaccinated,” Jha wrote. “And if you do get infected, you are extremely unlikely to get very sick.”

Despite the vaccine’s effectiveness, Jha said the risk is much higher in areas where many people are still unvaccinated.

“If a vaccinated person encounters the virus repeatedly or in high enough concentrations, the chances of a breakthrough infection gets more substantial,” Jha wrote.

Massachusetts has more than double the fully vaccinated population of the total people eligible in Mississippi. Jha compared the vaccine to the star goalie of a hockey team – Gerry Cheevers in his example – who blocks the virus instead of pucks.

“In Massachusetts, there isn’t much virus around to even put a shot on target, and therefore little reason to wear a mask indoors,” Jha wrote. “In Mississippi, there are simply many more shots on goal, and even a terrific goalie will occasionally let a shot in.”

Jha also said since there is no system of checking who is vaccinated, many unvaccinated people do not wear masks indoors, despite being advised to.

“Indoor masking can’t be enforced on unvaccinated people only without [a] vaccine verification system,” Jha tweeted.

As for himself, Jha says while living in New England – a highly vaccinated area – he wears masks intermittently depending on the crowd size.

“If I were in SW Missouri and many other places with low vax, high cases, I’d wear a mask indoor reliably,” Jha tweeted. “Your preferences may differ.”

Jha ultimately concludes there is not one correct answer because so much varies by state and by community.

“As we wind our way through this pandemic, we are now entering a phase where guidance will — and should — be local and will change as the realities on the ground change,” Jha wrote.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Massachusetts Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Cheevers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Boston Globe#Americans#Who#La Health Dept#Cdc#The Los Angeles Health#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Now Have to Wear a Mask Indoors Here Again, Officials Say

The spread of the Delta variant across the U.S. is having a profound impact on the COVID-19 pandemic's trajectory. Data now shows that cases are rising in all 50 states, with 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more in the past seven days. The highly contagious strain has some health officials concerned that outbreaks will continue, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. But now, officials in Los Angeles have decided to bring back a mandate requiring citizens to wear masks whenever they're indoors in public in an attempt to curb an ongoing outbreak.
Public Healthmichiganradio.org

COVID variants and vaccine hesitancy are changing the public health game

Federal health officials recently declared the current COVID-19 spike to be a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”. The announcement is a national public reminder that the pandemic is not yet over. Dr. Emily Martin, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, noted that Michigan hospitals...
Public HealthAshtabula Star Beacon

Wear a mask if you're not immunized

I am a retired physician. I am not, and cannot be, immunized against COVID-19 due to a previous hyper-immune reaction to a vaccine. I continue to wear a mask and social distance when in stores or visiting with people outside of my “bubble,” both for my own protection and for the protection of other individuals as I don’t want to be a carrier to vulnerable persons or cause a breakthrough infection with a new variant in others.
Sacramento County, CAfoxwilmington.com

Sacramento County advises vaccinated people wear masks indoors

Sacramento County health officials are advising residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status citing concerns about the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant. The guidance, which comes as Los Angeles County reinstates an indoor mask mandate, does not match the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, or the state’s public health guidance, which says vaccinated individuals do not have to wear facial coverings.
Public Healthnwahomepage.com

Dr. Fauci says masks should stay on in the classroom

(NEXSTAR) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is suggesting parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The academy is recommending schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Anthony Fauci told “CBS This Morning” the academy wants to “go the extra mile” to make sure kids are protected at school because of the rise in cases blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Is Requiring Masks Indoors Again, Even If You’re Vaccinated

Los Angeles County is requiring masks to be worn indoors again as coronavirus cases spike throughout the region, fueled by the pathogen’s more contagious Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy. New cases have breached the 1,000 mark for three days running now, and they hit 1,500 Thursday, the highest level seen there since March. Though the mandate requires those who have been vaccinated to wear a mask when indoors as well, experts say that the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases are being recorded among those who have not been vaccinated, as are new deaths from the respiratory illness. The mandate goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, “If we want to extinguish this pandemic, this disease, we've got to get vaccinated. Period.”
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Masks are back in Kansas City. When and where should you wear them?

In response to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in across the Kansas City metro area, local health officials and hospitals issued a joint public health advisory Friday with recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Suggestions vary depending on vaccination status and on the specific risks some individuals have. Here...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Breakthrough infections? Rising cases? What to know about the recent COVID-19 trends in Massachusetts.

“These numbers show the reason to get vaccinated." For the first time in months, COVID-19 trends in Massachusetts seem to be trending, if slightly, in the wrong direction. Infections and even hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have begun to increase since the Fourth of July weekend. And it turns out that those vaccinated against the disease aren’t completely immune, as state officials revealed that there have been thousands of breakthrough infections — and even dozens of deaths — among people who have gotten their shots since the rollout began.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

‘The most contagious version’: Dr. Ashish Jha weighs in on the Delta variant spike

"Everybody is either going to end up at some point getting vaccinated or they’re going to end up getting infected." The Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a huge spike in reported cases, even causing some counties around the U.S. to reinstate a mask mandate. More than 97% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated individuals, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, during a White House press conference.
Public HealthWBNS 10TV Columbus

Health care workers urge you to wear a mask, even if you're vaccinated

If you have ditched your mask because you're vaccinated, health care workers are urging you to reconsider. The country's largest labor union of registered nurses called National Nurses United is asking the CDC to revise its COVID -19 guidance. They're requesting four things including reinstating the recommendation for everyone to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy