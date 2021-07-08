More fires burning in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness
The unusual midsummer wildfire season in drought-stricken northern Minnesota continues with two more active fires burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The small fires, apparently started by lightning strikes from passing storms earlier in the week, are the latest in a string of fires in June and July, usually wet months in the Northland, as the region continues to muddle through a moderate drought that has deepened as the summer runs on.www.duluthnewstribune.com
