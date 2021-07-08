T-Mobile, Halo Hit the Autonomous Vehicle Road in Las Vegas

Your new neighbor Elon Musk, visionary though he might be, has struggled mightily to back up his big talk on autonomous vehicles. In 2016, he promised a fully driverless Tesla could be "summoned" from New York to Los Angeles within two years. Last week, he tweeted, "Didn't expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect." But he's still trying, which Uber and Lyft and others who'd caught robot-car fever are not. More attention lately has been paid to applications where AVs seem better poised to do useful things right now. Like delivering pizzas.