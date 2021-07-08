T-Mobile, Halo Hit the Autonomous Vehicle Road in Las Vegas
T-Mobile and Halo have taken a step toward full autonomous transportation with the launch of a commercial driverless car service in Las Vegas. The autonomous vehicles are not yet transporting passengers. That milestone, which is expected later this year, will begin in urban parts of the Las Vegas Valley. The Halo system has been operational – presumably for testing – on Las Vegas roads since earlier this year.www.telecompetitor.com
Comments / 0