Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile, Halo Hit the Autonomous Vehicle Road in Las Vegas

By Carl Weinschenk
telecompetitor.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile and Halo have taken a step toward full autonomous transportation with the launch of a commercial driverless car service in Las Vegas. The autonomous vehicles are not yet transporting passengers. That milestone, which is expected later this year, will begin in urban parts of the Las Vegas Valley. The Halo system has been operational – presumably for testing – on Las Vegas roads since earlier this year.

www.telecompetitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Autonomous Vehicles#Ev#The T Mobile Halo#Uber Cruise Robotics#Proterra#T Mobile#Ultra Capacity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Uber
News Break
Amazon
Related
CarsHouston Chronicle

When hitting the road in an electric vehicle, plan for the unexpected

Planning to take a road trip in your electric vehicle (EV)? Think you have planned thoroughly and anticipated everything that could go wrong? So did we. Our 1,600-mile road trip from Maryland to Georgia and back again would be the first long-range test of our new Nissan Leaf SV Plus and its 220-mile battery range. In preparation for the journey, my wife, Davina, and I plotted and calculated our stops and tried to anticipate any potential issues. We even practiced speed-charging at some local stations.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Las Vegas couple quits jobs to rent out personal cars through app

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People can rent their house through Airbnb, rent a ride through Uber or Lyft, and there’s even an app to rent out home swimming pools. Now, some people in Las Vegas are renting out their cars for days or weeks at a time and for some, it's turned into their full-time job.
Las Vegas, NVThe Verge

Startup Halo will bring driverless car service to Las Vegas later this year on T-Mobile 5G

Driverless car startup Halo has announced a new service coming to Las Vegas later this year: a fleet of remotely operated electric vehicles, using T-Mobile’s 5G network. It’s potentially a big step toward fulfilling the promise of 5G remote driver tech, with a significant catch: the cars don’t operate solely on T-Mobile 5G. While it’s the primary network they’ll use (mid- and low-band 5G, specifically, with LTE as a fallback), they will also rely on other networks.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Driverless Cars Are Coming to Vegas, Courtesy of... T-Mobile?

The first company to reach a fully autonomous, all-electric vehicle network would have the potential to upend the $2.5 trillion global transportation market, and big-time companies, from Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), are aiming to do just that. Yet there appears to be a long way to go...
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Autonomous Vehicles Are Making Deliveries in South Austin

Your new neighbor Elon Musk, visionary though he might be, has struggled mightily to back up his big talk on autonomous vehicles. In 2016, he promised a fully driverless Tesla could be "summoned" from New York to Los Angeles within two years. Last week, he tweeted, "Didn't expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect." But he's still trying, which Uber and Lyft and others who'd caught robot-car fever are not. More attention lately has been paid to applications where AVs seem better poised to do useful things right now. Like delivering pizzas.
Cell Phonesleedaily.com

T-Mobile teams up with Halo To Launch 5G Semi-AV Taxi Service

The Electric car that drives to you, so that you can drive anywhere you want to. Sounds fascinating? But how can it be possible, seems like a fantasy. Well, it’s not. It’s as true as the truth of the universe is. Don’t get it? Read more. Driverless cars are one...
CarsTrendHunter.com

Shapeshifting Autonomous Vehicle Seats

This conceptual Honda Kaibun seat has been designed by Rodrigo Magro Mañas as a chair for the autonomous vehicle that would work to provide passengers with a comfortable experience during their trip. The chair is imagined in two styles to choose from, which are both designed with comfort in mind...
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

Goodyear Develops Airless Tire For Autonomous Vehicle Transportation

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has developed a non-pneumatic (airless) tire (NPT) and wheel assembly to support autonomous vehicle transportation in a city setting for in-field use with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA). Goodyear and Local Motors have tested an Olli shuttle supported by the NPT for the...
EconomyHot Hardware

Elon Musk To Open Tesla Supercharger Network To Competing EV Makers In Late 2021

It looks as though one of the best parts about owning a Tesla will soon become less exclusive. Ever since the Model S launched a decade ago, Tesla has built out an extensive Supercharger network in the United States and around the globe. The network is only accessible to Tesla owners and allows them to [relatively] quickly charge their vehicles when making long road trips (Tesla doesn't recommend relying solely on Supercharging to preserve the battery).
Las Vegas, NVTechCrunch

Halo will launch a remotely operated car service powered by 5G in Las Vegas

The service, which will start with five vehicles, will work by connecting users to Halo’s pilot fleet of vehicles via an app. After a user has ordered a vehicle, a remote operator will drive it to the waiting customer. Once the car is delivered, the user can get behind the steering wheel and operate the vehicle as normal for the duration of their trip. When the trip is complete, the remote operator takes back over and drives it to the next waiting customer.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Ford and Lyft to Field Fleet of Autonomous Vehicles

Ford will begin supplying a fleet of autonomous vehicles to Lyft later this year, with the help of its self-driving vehicle partner, Argo AI. The project will initially see the hands-free vehicles go into service in Miami, with plans to expand to Austin in 2022. By mid-decade, Ford and Lyft said they will have roughly 1,000 autonomous vehicles in operation across the country.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Metro by T-Mobile Is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer Iphone 12 Mini on Us

Metro by T-Mobile Customers Have the Power of T-Mobile’s 5g Network in Their Hands. T-Mobile (TMUS) is helping people get back to school, and now Metro by T-Mobile is getting in on the action with iPhone 12 mini on Us the first and only prepaid provider to offer the 5G-capable iPhone 12 mini on Us — starting July 22. And, as always, it comes with access to T-Mobile’s award-winning nationwide 5G network on all plans.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Autonomous vehicle company Waymo to open Pittsburgh office

PITTSBURGH — Mountain View, California-based autonomous vehicle company Waymo plans to open a Pittsburgh office, joining Aurora, Argo AI, Motional and Locomation in developing self-driving cars locally. Waymo, which started as Google’s self-driving car project in 2009, will co-locate with Google’s space in Bakery Square, according to Julia Ilina, communications...
Technologymathworks.com

Autonomous Navigation for Mobile Robots and UGV

This GitHub® repository contains MATLAB® and Simulink® examples for developing autonomous navigation software stacks for mobile robots and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The examples contained in this submission demonstrate how to interact with ROS-enabled robots and equivalent simulations to design and test a software stack for autonomous navigation of a Turtlebot3.
IndustryStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer Eyes Tesla as a Solar Stock

Jim Cramer recommended four solar stocks, including the electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report. Solar companies have increased power to energize your portfolio, Cramer said during a recent episode of his Mad Money show. Musk says his company has a backlog of 80,000 orders, valued at more than...
EconomyBenzinga

Nio Supplier Say If Chinese Automakers Want To Overtake Tesla, LiDAR Is Key

Nio Inc’s (NYSE: NIO) LiDAR supplier Innovusion believes radar-based technology is the key for Chinese car companies to overtake bigger rival and electric vehicle segment disruptor Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), according to a cnEVpost report. What Happened: Bao Junwei, CEO of Innovusion, said LiDAR technology could provide rival automakers key...
CarsTrendHunter.com

Luxurious Autonomous Vehicle Designs

The conceptual GAC-2030-U-journey autonomous vehicle has been designed by Ray Lyu as a car that is imagined for the not so distant future for drivers to envision on the roadways. The vehicle is conceptualized with the year 2030 in mind and maintains a self-driving functionality that would enable passengers to relax during the trip and enjoy the luxurious amenities in the cabin. This includes a lounge-like area that comes complete with a dedicated desktop area for working as during the ride to make it well-suited for long-haul trips.
Businesstelecompetitor.com

Verizon Continues Assault on Cable with 5G Business Internet Expansion

Verizon announced 18 more markets where it will offer its fixed wireless 5G Business Internet service. Today’s press release about the expansion makes it clear which competitor Verizon hopes to displace. “5G Business Internet is an alternative to cable Internet,” the company said. Cable companies have taken considerable market share...

Comments / 0

Community Policy