City approves firefighter union contract

ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission unanimously approved first reading of a contract with the city’s firefighter’s union at a quick special session Thursday morning.

The four-year contract is one of the longest in recent memory, according to Ashland City Firefighter’s Local 706 President Richard Carr. Over the last 10 years, Carr said the union has entered into two-year contracts with the city — before then, single-year contracts weren’t unheard of.

The length of the contract was a result of the strength of language in it, as well as the good will between the city and the union, Carr said.

“Being able to sit down and bring up our issues is one of the strengths of a union, and that happens in negotiations,” Carr said. “Having a long contract doesn’t enable us to do, so there was definitely a lot of discussion in the membership on that. We acknowledge we have a good contract with the city and there is language in the contract that protects our interests.”

City Manager Mike Graese described the negotiations as “very in-depth and healthy.”

Two key points in the contract are the cost-of-living adjustment — which was extended to non-union city employees earlier this year — and an increase in sick pay buybacks. Both Carr and Graese touted the increase in the buybacks will reduce overtime in the ranks.

Under the current contract, if a firefighter banks more than 120 days of sick pay, the excess days are paid out to them at a rate of 50% their pay, according to both management and the union.

For instance, let’s say a firefighter banks 125 sick days. Since it’s a use-it-or-lose-it scenario, the city will buy back the excess five days at a rate of 50% per day. In that case, if a firefighter made $1,000 for those five days, the result would be $500 for the buyback.

Under the approved contract, that buyback percentage would jump to 75%. Using that example, that would mean the firefighter would be getting $750 for the excess sick days.

Since the fire department needs staffing, if a firefighter takes a sick day, that means someone gets called out, Graese said. A call-out results in overtime — the reduction in overtime would be about $739 per shift, according to a fiscal note.

Both Carr and Graese characterized the increase in the sick pay buy-out as a win-win for both sides.

“These firefighters have earned their sick pay, so I think it’s fair that they be compensated for it in this way,” Graese said. “This will keep more folks at work and benefits the city by saving money.”

Added Carr: “When we won the 50% part on the contract years ago, that reduced overtime. I think with this increase, we’ll see a further reduction.”

According to the recently passed city budget, the lowest paid firefighter has a baseline salary of $37,978 a year, with $25,464 budgeted for overtime and $51,090 in benefits. The highest paid engineer makes $41,602 in straight time, $27,639 in OT and $53,745 in benefits. Fire engineers make roughly $10,000 split between the salary and benefits.

The city first recognized the fire union in 1973.

Some other business taken up at the Thursday special session:

• Passed on second reading a 10-year franchise privilege for AEP to run power lines across city streets, bridges and other public spaces. The franchise fee is 3% of the payments of the AEP utility bill, according to a fiscal note. The note also stated in 2020, the city collected $982,000 in fees from the company through the fee.

• Approved the hiring of an administrative assistant in the department of utilities, which is $33,178 in salary and $31,695 in benefits.

• Approved two probationary appointments for an equipment operator in the department of public services. One appointment is a new hire and the other is an internal promotion. The new hire is salaried at $28,055 a year with $29,922 in benefits. The promotion will be salaried at $31,427 a year with $31,809 in benefits.

• Went into executive session for roughly 15 minutes over a personnel matter and a land acquisition. When the commission came out of executive session, the body voted to fire a city employee.

