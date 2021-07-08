What Our Editors Are Loving This Week

My partner, Justin, and I always joked that I visit Seattle for the Renee Erickson restaurants—and that he just happens to be there, too. Seattle has some of the best restaurants in the country. A few summers ago, as I worked in New York and he worked in the Emerald City, I flew out to stay with him. We didn’t so much plan an itinerary as we planned meals—breakfast, lunch, and dinner; snacks between breakfast, lunch, and dinner—many of which were Renee Erickson–related. We’ve talked about her here before—back in 2014 when she wrote A Boat, a Whale & a Walrus and just a few weeks ago, when Genius Recipes told you all about her Peach Cobbler with Hot Sugar Crust. After cooking her recipes for years, one of my trip goals was to finally enjoy Erickson’s food in person. And did we ever. But we also stumbled upon a lot of other wonderful eats. I spoke with my Food52 colleagues to get their takes on the best restaurants in Seattle, and here are our top 15 spots in no particular order.