Mira! Lin-Manuel Miranda Just Shared the Trailer for Disney’s New Film, “Encanto”
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been busy! The actor, writer and singer just shared some exciting news on Twitter today regarding his newest project, and you won’t want to miss it. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in the mountains of Colombia in a special place called Encanto. The location is home to the family, but also to plenty of magic. Keep scrolling to catch the first teaser trailer.redtri.com
