In the face of rising homelessness across Portland, the city has proposed creating a number of sanctioned campsites for unhoused people across the city. The sites, dubbed "Safe Rest Villages," are expected to serve as alternatives to the city and county's indoor shelters and offer similar amenities, like showers, storage, security, and access to social services. The plan, currently under the direction of City Commissioner Dan Ryan's office, is to use vacant city property to create six Safe Rest Villages in Portland by the end of the year. Those sites will be operated by yet-to-be-determined homeless service providers, similar to the role Do Good Multnomah plays at St. Johns Village, a property owned by City of Portland and Multnomah County's Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS).